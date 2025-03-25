Road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Qualified Teams
For the first time ever, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature a record 48 teams, including host nations Canada, United States and Mexico.
The event runs next summer form June 11-July 19, 2026, exclusively on TSN.
Keep up to date with the qualification process leading up to the tournament, right here on TSN.ca.
Host Countries
Three direct spots
Asian Football Confederation (AFC)
Eight direct spots
Confederation of African Football (CAF)
Nine direct spots
Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF)
Three direct spots + three host nations
South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL)
Six direct spots
Oceania Football Confederation (OFC)
One direct spot
Union of European Football Associations (UEFA)
16 direct spots
Playoffs
Will determine two qualification spots in March of 2026