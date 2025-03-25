Road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Qualified Teams

For the first time ever, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature a record 48 teams, including host nations Canada, United States and Mexico.

Host Countries

Three direct spots

Canada

United States

Mexico

Asian Football Confederation (AFC)

Eight direct spots

Iran

Japan

Confederation of African Football (CAF)

Nine direct spots

Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF)

Three direct spots + three host nations

South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL)

Six direct spots

Oceania Football Confederation (OFC)

One direct spot

New Zealand

Union of European Football Associations (UEFA)

16 direct spots

Playoffs

Will determine two qualification spots in March of 2026