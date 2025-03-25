SCOREBOARD

Road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Qualified Teams

For the first time ever, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature a record 48 teams, including host nations Canada, United States and Mexico. 

The event runs next summer form June 11-July 19, 2026, exclusively on TSN. 

Keep up to date with the qualification process leading up to the tournament, right here on TSN.ca. 

 

Host Countries

Three direct spots

Canada
United States
Mexico

 

Asian Football Confederation (AFC)

Eight direct spots

Iran
Japan

 

Confederation of African Football (CAF)

Nine direct spots

 

Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF)

Three direct spots + three host nations

 

South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL)

Six direct spots

 

Oceania Football Confederation (OFC)

One direct spot

New Zealand

 

Union of European Football Associations (UEFA)

16 direct spots

 

Playoffs

Will determine two qualification spots in March of 2026

