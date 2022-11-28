Through two matchdays at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, there is still much to play for in the last 16 matches of the opening round with only three teams – defending champions France, Brazil and Portugal – having already punched their tickets to the Round of 16.

With passage into the knockouts still on the table for a vast majority of the 32 teams in Qatar, let’s take a look at what needs to happen for each of these teams to advance, but first a quick overview of tiebreaking procedures should they come into play.

Should teams finish level on points, the first tiebreaker is goal differential. This is why teams will not let up in a rout. Every goal might matter.

If goal differential doesn’t decide things, the next tiebreaker is goals for. Again, every goal could matter.

While the chances of more than two tiebreakers being required are low, it’s not unprecedented, so let’s keep going here. Next up is the head-to-head match between the two teams. The victor wins this tiebreaker, but in the case of a draw we would have to go on to the next tiebreaker.

The fair play record is next and that’s actually what decided who advanced between Japan and Senegal at Russia 2018. The better a team’s discipline has been, the higher the fair play record. The team with the smallest accumulation of yellow and red cards advances.

Should everything remain level after all previous tiebreakers, the final way to determine which side advances is a drawing of lots. A random draw takes place where the team whose ball is drawn advances. This scenario took place at the 1990 World Cup in Italy (note the fair play tiebreaker wasn’t introduced until 2018) to determine who finished in second and third place respectively between Ireland and the Netherlands in Group F with both teams level on every other tiebreaker.

Needless to say, that would be a more than cruel way to crash out of the World Cup.

Group A

Already eliminated: Qatar

The host nation became the fastest team to ever be eliminated from a FIFA World Cup with their two losses to Ecuador and Senegal, so all that’s left for them is to play spoiler.

The Netherlands and Ecuador are tied atop the group on four points and have an identical goal differential of +2 based on an identical three goals for and one against. With Qatar as their final opponent, the Oranje are greatly favoured to advance here and can do so with a win or a draw.

The same is true for Ecuador, who will advance with a win or draw against Senegal. The Lions of Teranga, who sit on three points, still control their own fate, but they will need to beat Ecuador on Tuesday.

Group B

England supporters were riding high after the 6-2 dismantling of Iran on Matchday 1, but were brought back to earth quite quickly last Friday after the Three Lions laboured to a 0-0 draw against the United States. Still, England’s path to the Round of 16 is almost assured, leading the group on four points. Taking on Wales in their final match, a point will be enough to ensure passage. There is even a scenario where England could qualify with a loss thanks to their cushy +4 point differential. For example, should England lose 2-0 to the Dragons and the USMNT defeats Iran, the Three Lions and Wales (currently -2) would be both on four points, but England would advance on account of still being +2.

The USMNT’s job is a straightforward one: beat Iran or go home.

Iran has a little bit more leeway on three points, one more than the United States. The easiest route to the Round of 16 is a victory over the USMNT, but they can get by on a draw should Wales fail to beat England.

The Dragons do not control their own fate. First and foremost, they must defeat England – any other result and they are eliminated and even that might not be enough based on goal differential, so it would behoove the Dragons to win big. But a win and a draw in the Iran-USMNT match would be enough for Wales to advance.

Group C

Okay, this is the one group where things can get very much in the weeds.

Currently atop the group on four points, Poland is through to the Round of 16 with a win or a draw against Argentina. Their +2 goal differential is also significant as it could help them reach the knockouts even with a loss, as it is currently a three-goal buffer on Saudi Arabia and four goals on Mexico. Should they lose to Argentina and there is a draw in the Mexico-Saudi Arabia match, Poland would go through provided that their loss wasn’t greater than 2-0. A loss coupled with a Mexico victory could also see them go through as long as they maintain a better goal differential than El Tri.

Argentina advances with a victory, but will be sent packing with a loss against Poland. A draw would not be enough to move on should Saudi Arabia beat Mexico. But should Mexico win and Argentina and Poland draw, it would come down to tiebreakers between Argentina and El Tri.

Saudi Arabia reaches the last 16 with a victory, but would crash out of the World Cup with a loss. A draw would be enough for passage should Poland also beat Argentina, but a draw coupled with a draw in the other game would result in Saudi Arabia’s elimination.

Mexico must win – anything less and they head home. But that alone isn’t enough to reach the knockouts for El Tri. If Mexico wins and Poland beats Argentina, then El Tri heads to the last 16. Should Mexico win and Poland and Argentina draw, then second place in the group comes down to tiebreakers between Mexico and Argentina. A Mexico win coupled with an Argentina win means that El Tri and Poland go to tiebreakers.

Group D

Already qualified: France

The defending champions are already through to the Round of 16, but what happens in Les Bleus’ match with Tunisia could still be very consequential.

Australia can join France in the knockouts with a win over Denmark. The Socceroos’ World Cup will be over with a loss. A draw will be enough to advance for Australia if Tunisia fails to beat France. Should Australia and Denmark draw and Tunisia beats France, it would come down to tiebreakers between the Socceroos and Tunisia.

Anything less than a win is the end of Denmark’s World Cup dream, but even three points might not be enough for them to advance. A win over Australia coupled with a France victory or draw puts the Danes in knockouts. But a Denmark win and a Tunisia win will result in second place in the group being decided by tiebreakers.

Tunisia is in a similar boat as Denmark in that victory alone won’t guarantee a berth in the Round of 16 and, also like the Danes, anything less than three points means elimination. Should Tunisia win and Australia wins, then Australia would move on. If Tunisia is victorious and Denmark and Australia split the points, then second place comes down to tiebreakers between Tunisia and Australia. And, as mentioned above, a Tunisia win coupled with a Denmark win would bring about tiebreakers between those two teams.

Group E

Much like with Group C, Group E’s various scenarios could end up with some head scratching.

Spain’s path to the Round of 16 is the most straightforward among the four teams – simply don’t lose against Japan. One point is enough to move on. But La Roja might even be able to afford a loss. A loss combined with a draw in the Germany-Costa Rica match would be enough to advance thanks to Spain’s current +7 goal differential.

For Japan, a win guarantees a spot in the knockout round and a loss would send them home. A draw could be enough for the Samurai Blue. A draw against Spain and a draw between Germany and Costa Rica would put Japan through thanks to goal difference. A draw coupled with a Germany victory would send things to tiebreakers. A draw and a Costa Rica victory would mean Japan’s World Cup is over.

Germany must defeat Costa Rica and even that might not be enough if Japan were to win or draw with Spain (and enact the tiebreaking scenario from above).

Costa Rica’s easiest, and perhaps only, path forward is with a win over Germany. Their 7-0 loss to Spain on Matchday 1 complicates any tiebreaking scenarios for them because Los Ticos currently sit at -6. A draw could take Costa Rica through provided that Spain also defeats Japan. A draw plus a draw in the Spain-Japan match will eliminate Costa Rica due to goal differential.

Group F

Already eliminated: Canada

After two matches in Group F play, 2018 runners-up Croatia and Morocco sit in the best positions to advance, only needing to avoid defeat against Belgium and Canada, respectively.

A Croatia loss to Belgium and a Canada win over Morocco would result in Croatia and Morocco heading to tiebreakers.

Morocco can also advance with a loss to Canada and have a bit more of a buffer than Croatia does. A loss to Canada coupled with a Croatia win over Belgium would be enough to advance. Defeat to Canada plus a Belgium win would result in the above scenario.

The Red Devils, the third-place finishers at Russia 2018, head into their final match knowing that a win is enough to move on to the Round of 16. A draw plus a Canada win would sent Belgium and Morocco to tiebreakers.

Group G

Already qualified: Brazil

Already through, a single point from their match with Cameroon will have Brazil top the group.

Currently on three points, Switzerland advances with a win over Serbia. A draw would be enough to advance should Cameroon fail to defeat Brazil in the other match. An unlikely scenario, but Switzerland can also move on if Cameroon were to win by a single goal and a high-scoring draw between Switzerland and Serbia gave them a superior goal differential over Cameroon.

Cameroon goes home with anything short of a victory and even then that might not be enough. As stated above, a win for Cameroon coupled with a Serbia-Switzerland draw would see Cameroon and Switzerland go to tiebreakers. A win plus a Serbia victory would go to tiebreakers between Cameroon and Serbia. Any Switzerland victory will result in Cameroon’s elimination.

Like Cameroon, Serbia’s chances of advancing first hinge on a victory. Anything less than that and it’s curtains. A win coupled with Cameroon failing to beat Brazil would put Serbia in the final 16. A win and a Cameroon win would send Serbia and Cameroon to tiebreakers.

Group H

Already qualified: Portugal

In the same position as Brazil, Portugal needs a single point against South Korea to win the group.

Of the three remaining teams, Ghana is in the best position to advance. Already on three points and looking for revenge after their controversial elimination on penalties in the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals, the Black Stars can advance with a victory over Uruguay. A draw would also be enough to move on should South Korea fail to defeat Portugal. A loss to Uruguay or a draw coupled with a South Korea win over Portugal would end Ghana’s World Cup.

South Korea and Uruguay are in very similar positions. Failure to win will result in elimination and even victory would not guarantee passage.

A Ghana victory over Uruguay eliminates South Korea. A South Korea victory coupled with a Ghana-Uruguay draw would send South Korea and Ghana to tiebreakers. Should South Korea win and Uruguay defeat Ghana, South Korea and Uruguay would go to tiebreakers. Uruguay is through if they defeat Ghana and South Korea falls to Portugal.