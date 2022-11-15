Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is expected to join the Canada camp in Qatar for the World Cup following the team's friendly on Thursday with Japan, TSN's Matt Scianitti notes.

The CanMNT's opening match of Group C action comes on Nov. 23 against Belgium. Croatia and Morocco are Canada's two other opponents in the group.

You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, starting this Sunday, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

.@CanadaSoccerEN official line on when Alphonso Davies is expected to arrive: Davies expected to arrive after Canada’s final pre @FIFAWorldCup match against Japan and before the Belgium match. @TSNSoccer @TSN_Sports — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) November 15, 2022

Davies, 22, heads into the World Cup coming off a hamstring strain that forced him out of Bayern's 3-2 victory over Hertha on Nov. 6. He did not participate in Bayern's final two matches ahead of the World Cup break.

Davies has made 19 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga champions thus far this season.

The 2022 World Cup opens on Sunday with hosts Qatar meeting Ecuador.