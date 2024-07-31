NICE, France — A timeline of events in the Canada Soccer drone spying scandal at the Paris Olympics:

July 24 - Shortly after midnight Central European Time, the Canadian Olympic Committee issues a statement saying it was made aware that a Canada Soccer staff member was believed to have used a drone to record a New Zealand team practice. The COC says it is "shocked and disappointed," and apologizes to all affected players and New Zealand team officials. The committee plans to review next steps with the IOC, Paris 2024, Canada Soccer and FIFA.

July 24 - The Canadian players participate in an afternoon practice at Stade Auguste Dury, the same training grounds used by the New Zealand team earlier in the week. During the session, the COC issues a statement with a list of "sanctions and consequences" as a result of the drone incident. Team analyst Joseph Lombardi and assistant coach Jasmine Mander are sent home immediately. The COC accepts head coach Bev Priestman's decision to remove herself from the opening game.

July 25 - Assistant coach Andy Spence fills in for Priestman and guides Canada to a 2-1 victory over New Zealand in the Group A opener at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard. Priestman remains at the team hotel.

July 26 - Canada Soccer suspends Priestman for the rest of the Games and until the completion of a recently announced independent external review. CEO Kevin Blue says additional information had come to light regarding previous drone use against opponents predating the Paris Games. He adds that he plans to investigate a potential "systemic ethical shortcoming" in the organization.

July 27 - FIFA, the sport's governing body, provides a list of sanctions after determining that breaches of tournament regulations concerning the prohibition of flying drones over training sites had occurred. The Canadian team is docked six points in the standings, Canada Soccer is fined the equivalent of about C$313,000 and Priestman, Lombardi and Mander are banned from soccer activities for one year.

July 28 - Canada defeats host France 2-1 in a must-win game at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard. Vanessa Gilles scores the winner in the 12th minute of injury time to complete a dramatic comeback. Several players - including those who won Olympic gold in 2021 - call it the most emotional game they've ever played.

July 29 - The team travels to Nice to begin preparations for its group stage finale against Colombia. Canadian officials announce they are appealing FIFA's decision to deduct points from the team with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

July 30 - Arbitrators at the CAS's ad hoc division for the Games hold a hearing in Paris. Meanwhile, some 900 kilometres away at Stade des Iscles, the Canadian players train in preparation for another must-win game.

July 31 - In a decision announced hours before the Canada-Colombia game at Stade de Nice, the CAS dismisses the appeal filed by the COC and Canada Soccer.