Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games - TSN Broadcast Schedule

Check out our national broadcast schedule for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Event details are listed below the schedule grid and are subject to change.

National Broadcast Schedule Date Broadcast Time (ET) Network Friday, July 26, 2024 Opening Ceremony Pre-Show 1pm TSN1/4 Friday, July 26, 2024 Opening Ceremony 1:30pm TSN1/4 Friday, July 26, 2024 Opening Ceremony Encore 7pm TSN4 Saturday, July 27, 2024 Olympic Morning/Paris Primetime 5am TSN4 (TSN1 JIP @ Noon) Saturday, July 27, 2024 Encore 6:30pm TSN4 Sunday, July 28, 2024 Olympic Morning/Paris Primetime 5am TSN4 (TSN1 JIP @ Noon) Sunday, July 28, 2024 Encore 6pm TSN4 Monday, July 29, 2024 Olympic Morning/Paris Primetime 5am TSN1/4 Monday, July 29, 2024 Encore 7pm TSN1/4 Tuesday, July 30, 2024 Olympic Morning/Paris Primetime 5am TSN1/4 Tuesday, July 30, 2024 Encore 7pm TSN1/4 Wednesday, July 31, 2024 Olympic Morning/Paris Primetime 5am TSN1/4 Wednesday, July 31, 2024 Encore 7pm TSN1/4 Thursday, August 1, 2024 Olympic Morning/Paris Primetime 5am TSN1/4 Thursday, August 1, 2024 Encore 7pm TSN4 Friday, August 2, 2024 Olympic Morning/Paris Primetime 5am TSN1/4 Friday, August 2, 2024 Encore 7pm TSN3/4 Saturday, August 3, 2024 Olympic Morning/Paris Primetime 5am TSN1/4 (TSN3 JIP @ 3pm) Saturday, August 3, 2024 Encore 6:30pm TSN4 Sunday, August 4, 2024 Olympic Morning/Paris Primetime 5am TSN1/4 Sunday, August 4, 2024 Encore 6pm TSN4 Monday, August 5, 2024 Olympic Morning/Paris Primetime 5am TSN Monday, August 5, 2024 Encore 7pm TSN Tuesday, August 6, 2024 Olympic Morning/Paris Primetime 5am TSN Tuesday, August 6, 2024 Encore 7pm TSN Wednesday, August 7, 2024 Olympic Morning/Paris Primetime 5am TSN Wednesday, August 7, 2024 Encore 7pm TSN Thursday, August 8, 2024 Olympic Morning/Paris Primetime 5am TSN Thursday, August 8, 2024 Encore 7pm TSN Friday, August 9, 2024 Olympic Morning/Paris Primetime 5am TSN Friday, August 9, 2024 Encore 7pm TSN Saturday, August 10, 2024 Olympic Morning/Paris Primetime 5am TSN Saturday, August 10, 2024 Encore 6:30pm TSN Sunday, August 11, 2024 Olympic Morning/Paris Primetime 5am TSN Sunday, August 11, 2024 Closing Ceremony Pre-Show 2:30pm TSN Sunday, August 11, 2024 Closing Ceremony 3pm TSN Sunday, August 11, 2024 Olympic Daytime 5:30pm TSN Sunday, August 11, 2024 Closing Ceremony Encore 7pm TSN

Live Events on TSN

Saturday, July 27

Women's Diving; Men's Basketball (AUS vs. ESP, GER vs. JPN, FRA vs. BRA, GRE vs. CAN); Men's Rugby 7 SFs, Bronze and Gold Medal Games; Men's Boxing

Sunday, July 28

Men's Basketball (SSD vs. PUR, SRB vs. USA); Boxing; Women's Basketball (ESP vs. CHN); Tennis; Women's Rugby 7 (IRL vs. RSA, AUS vs. GBR, USA vs. BRA; FIJ vs. CHN, NZL vs. CAN); Swimming; Women's Soccer (FRA vs. CAN)

Monday, July 29

Men's Diving; Tennis; Men's Mountain Bike Final; Women's Beach Volleyball (CAN vs. PAR); Men's Beach Volleyball (FRA vs. USA); Men's Artistic Gymnastics Final; Fencing; Women's Rugby 7 QFs

Tuesday, July 30

Men's Basketball (ESP vs. GRE); Tennis; Men's BMX Freestyle Park Qualification; Women's 3x3 (USA vs. GER; AUS vs. CAN); Men's 3x3 (LTU vs. LAT); Women's Rugby 7 Gold and Bronze Medal Games; Judo Medal Rounds; Men's Volleyball (FRA vs. CAN); Boxing

Wednesday, July 31

Women's Diving, Tennis, Women's Basketball (CHN vs. SRB); Women's Water Polo (CAN vs. CHN); Women's Canoe Slalom Final; Archery; Swimming; Women's Soccer (COL vs. CAN)

Thursday, August 1

Rowing; Tennis (Men's Singles QF, Women's Singles SF); Women's Basketball (FRA vs. NGR, BEL vs. USA; AUS vs. CAN)

Friday, August 2

Swimming; Women's 3x3 (FRA vs. USA); Men's Basketball (AUS vs. GRE); Tennis (Women's Singles Bronze, Mixed Doubles Bronze and Gold; Men's Singles SF); Equestrian Jumping Team Final; Athletics

Saturday, August 3

Swimming; Women's Basketball (SRB vs. ESP); Artistic Gymnastics; Beach Volleyball; Women's Soccer QF; Men's Volleyball (CAN vs. SRB)

Sunday, August 4

Women's Basketball (JPN vs. BEL, CAN vs, NGR); Tennis (Men's Singles Gold, Women's Doubles Gold); Athletics

Monday, August 5

Athletics; Beach Volleyball (Round of 16); Men's Badminton (Singles Gold); Men's Volleyball QFs; Artistic Swimming

Tuesday, August 6

Men's Basketball QFs; Equestrian Jumping Individual Final

Wednesday, August 7

Women's Basketball QFs; Men's Diving (3m SF); Beach Volleyball QFs

Thursday, August 8

Rhythmic Gymnastics; Women's Diving (3m SF); Beach Volleyball SF; Men's Field Hockey Gold Medal Game; Men's Basketball SF

Friday, August 9

Men's Diving (10m); Men's Sport Climbing; Women's Soccer Bronze Medal Game; Men's Soccer Gold Medal Game; Women's Basketball SF;

Saturday, August 10

Men's Basketball Bronze Medal Game; Men's Volleyball Gold Medal Game; Women's Water Polo Gold Medal Game; Women's Soccer Gold Medal Game; Men's Breaking Qualification and Final; Men's Wrestling; Men's Beach Volleyball Gold Medal Game