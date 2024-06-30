MONTREAL — Aaron Brown will be competing in the 200 metres at the Paris Olympics.

The Toronto native won the national title in the event with a time of 20.09 seconds at the Canadian Olympic track and field trials on Sunday.

He finished ahead of Brendon Rodney (20.34) and Jerome Blake (20.41), his teammates in the 4x100 relay. It will be the fourth Olympic appearance for the 32-year-old Brown.

Audrey Leduc followed suit, winning the women's 200 title with a time of 20.77 seconds. The Gatineau, Que., native already bested the Olympic standard of 22.57 back on May 31, with a 22.36 at a meet in Atlanta.

Malik Metivier won the men's 400 hurdles title and Sage Walker took the women's title. In the 1,500, Kieran Lumb was victorious on the men's side while Lucia Stafford won the women's race.

Mark Bujnowski won the men's shot put title, Alexia Schofield grabbed the women's title in the triple jump and Olorunfemi Akinduro took the men's triple jump.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2024.

Note to readers: This is a corrected version. A previous version said it was Brown's third Olympic appearance.