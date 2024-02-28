"The Icon" Sting makes his final Dynamite appearance ahead of his retirement match on Sunday at Revolution. Plus, Eddie Kingston teams with FTR to take on the Blackpool Combat Club in trios action and Will Ospreay makes an appearance. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

AEW Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club ("The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli) - It's a Revolution preview on Wednesday night as two of AEW's most heated feuds boil over into a single trios match as Eddie Kingston teams with FTR to take on the Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli. On Sunday night, Kingston will defend his Continental Crown Championship against Danielson, while FTR takes on Moxley and Castagnoli. The bad blood amongst this six men is palpable. Hated rivals for years, Kingston overcame Danielson in the Blue League Final of the Continental Classic before defeating Moxley in the inaugural Continental Classic Final at World's End in December to add the Continental Championship to his ROH World Championship and New Japan Strong Openweight Championships. On the Feb. 14 edition of Dynamite, Moxley defeated Harwood in a hard-fought encounter before refusing to end the beating after the bell. Then last Wednesday night, FTR and Moxley and Castagnoli fought to a 20-minute time-limit draw with Mox poised to eat a Shatter Machine just as the bell rang. With tensions running high, none of the six men in this match will be terribly concerned about picking up a victory on Dynamite. This match will be all about sending a message to the opposition and embarrassing their opponents ahead of the pay-per-view. Don't expect this match to pretty. Which of these trios exits Wednesday night with their hands raised?

NWA World Historic Light Heavyweight Champion Atlantis Jr. (w/ Atlantis) vs. "Lionheart" Chris Jericho - One of CMLL's top young stars makes his AEW debut on Wednesday night and faces a stiff test in a former CMLL star in the form of Chris Jericho. The son of the legendary Atlantis, Atlantis Jr. is in the midst of his second year as the reigning NWA World Historic Light Heavyweight Champion, having defeated longtime rival Stuka Jr. for the title last February to end his nearly five-yearlong record reign. Most recently, Atlantis Jr. had been in New Japan Pro-Wrestling competing in the annual Fantasticamania tour that saw him take on the likes of El Desperado, DOUKI and House of Torture's Yoshinobu Kanemaru and the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion "The Murder Machine" SHO. In Jericho, Atlantis Jr. has an opponent who knew his father well. Jericho, as Corazon de Leon, both teamed with and took on Atlantis on a number of occasions, including at the iconic Arena Mexico. Jericho will undoubtedly relish the chance to test himself against the son of an old friend, but what kind of shape, both physically and emotionally, the former AEW World Champion is in will be of interest. The last time we saw Jericho, he was defeated by archrival "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita on the Feb. 7 Dynamite when he tapped out to his own Walls of Jericho finisher in what was surely a humbling moment for the legend. Jericho will need to put that behind him quickly if he intends to compete with the very skilled Atlantis Jr. Who will pick up a win on Wednesday night?

Kris Statlander (w/ Stokely Hathaway and Willow Nightingale) vs. Skye Blue (w/ TBS Champion Julia Hart) - The war between Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue and Julia Hart continues on Wednesday night when the former TBS Champion meets Blue in singles competition. On the Feb. 14 Dynamite, Nightingale defeated Blue, but not without the help of Stokely Hathaway. Blue appeared to have the match won when she hit Nightingale with a Cheeky Nando's kicked followed by a Code Blue, but referee Aubrey Edwards wasn't in position to make the count because Hathaway jumped up on the apron. The momentary distraction allowed Nightingale to recover and hit Blue with a Doctor Bomb for the victory. Hathaway apologized for his intervention, so this past Saturday night on Collision, Statlander issued a challenge to Blue. The match will be the third singles match between the two with the two women splitting the first two encounters. Statlander, as TBS Champion, defeated Blue on the Oct. 14 edition of Collision. Blue got her win back over Statlander on the Dec. 27 Dynamite. A win for either woman here would likely put her in the conversation for a shot at Hart's TBS Championship. With the stakes high, who will win the rubber match on Wednesday night?

PLUS:

- Ahead of his retirement match on Sunday night at Revolution, AEW World Tag Team Champions "The Icon" Sting and Darby Allin make an appearance on what is Sting's final Dynamite

- After apparently injuring his ankle during the main event of last week's Dynamite, "Hangman" Adam Page addresses his status for Sunday night's AEW World Championship match

- Will Ospreay makes his first appearance on Dynamite since signing with AEW