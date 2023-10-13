The Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler YUTA meet the Gates of Agony. Plus, Jay Lethal takes on Trent Beretta and the Hardys are in trios action. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler YUTA) vs. The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) (w/ Prince Nana) - This past Tuesday night's Dynamite ended with a good, old-fashioned Pier 6 brawl. After "The Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland defeated Luchasaurus in the main event of the show, Nick Wayne downed Copeland with a chop block and began an attack with Luchasaurus joining in. "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson, who will meet Christian Cage for the TNT Championship on Saturday night's Collision, ran down to even the odds. Even still, the numbers game was too great, leading to Danielson's Blackpool Combat Club stablemates Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler YUTA entering the fray. Their arrival saw the Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) arrive with Strickland still angry over his loss to Danielson earlier in the evening. That brought out "Hangman" Adam Page to lend a hand to Copeland and the BCC, the group with whom he and the rest of The Elite buried the hatchet several weeks ago after a bitter feud. Coming from that wild melee at the end of Dynamite is Rampage's main event as Castagnoli and YUTA take on Kaun and Liona in tag-team action. The team of Castagnoli and YUTA has won all but one of the tag matches in which they've competed. The sole blemish on their record came back on the May 24 edition of Dynamite when they failed to dethrone the Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) as the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions. Obviously, Castagnoli and YUTA function well as a unit, but so do the Gates of Agony and while Castagnoli's sheer power is only matched by a few other competitors, as a team, Kaun and Liona hold the edge here. One thing for certain about Friday's match is that it's unlikely to be pretty.

Daniel Garcia, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker (w/ Jake Hager and Anna Jay) vs. The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) and "Brother Zay" Isiah Kassidy - Are Daniel Garcia and the rest of the former Jericho Appreciation Society on the same page? This past Tuesday night on Dynamite, the faction's former leader Chris Jericho was utterly destroyed by the newest member of the Don Callis Family in Powerhouse Hobbs. Hobbs crushed Jericho to the point that he needed to seek medical attention at a hospital. Before he left the area, he was met by Garcia who inquired about his condition. But just before the two could converse, Matt Menard approached Garcia and pulled him away, telling him that they were better than this. Menard has clearly moved on from Jericho, feeling slighted by what he perceives to be Jericho's abandonment of the group. Of course, the Callis factor is also at play here. Callis has already pulled former JAS member Sammy Guevara into his family after "The Spanish God" betrayed his former mentor and he's made no secret of his interest in Garcia. Before the current Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Champion can make any decisions on his future, he teams with Menard and Angelo Parker on Friday night as they take on Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy and Isiah Kassidy. Perhaps some time in the ring is exactly what Garcia needs to clear his head. Which of these teams will emerge victorious in trios action?

Jay Lethal (w/ "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh and Karen Jarrett) vs. Trent Beretta (w/ "The Kentucky Gentleman" Chuck Taylor and Rocky Romero) - Jay Lethal is a two-time Ring of Honor World Champion and has made it clear of late to current titleholder Eddie Kingston that he intends to become a three-time champion. Lethal seems to have aid in his quest in the form of ROH Board of Directors member Stokely Hathaway, who has let it be known that he isn't at all thrilled with Kingston holding the promotion's top title. As Lethal gears up towards a match with Kingston and the chance to join Adam Cole as the only three-time ROH World Champions, he faces an interesting challenge on Friday night in the form of Trent Beretta. While it might be in tag-team action, Beretta's championship pedigree is obvious. He's four-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion alongside Rocky Romero as Roppongi Vice and has held the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Championship alongside CHAOS stablemates Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii. A win over Lethal could greatly derail his title designs and could also help springboard Beretta to a championship pursuit of his own. These two men have only met once before in singles action with Lethal picking up a win over Beretta on the Nov. 9, 2022 edition of Dynamite. Will Lethal continue his march towards Kingston or can Beretta slow down his momentum?

Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue - One of the AEW women's division's most experienced competitors takes on one of its youngest on Friday night when Emi Sakura meets Skye Blue. To put into perspective the experience gap here, Sakura began her wrestling career in 1995. Blue was born four years later. While Sakura and Blue are more than familiar with one another having competed in tag and multi-woman matches over the past several years on multiple occasions, the two have only met in singles action once before. Sakura defeated Blue on the Oct. 10, 2021 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. But a lot has changed over the past two years and Blue has picked up a world of experience since then. She's stepped into the ring with a plethora of top stars including Toni Storm, Saraya and Nyla Rose and will be ready to prove to an old master like Sakura just how far she's come since they last faced off one-on-one. Can Sakura assert her dominance again or will Blue show that this isn't the same young wrestler she met before?