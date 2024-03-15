The Undisputed Kingdom is in trios action. Plus, Best Friends take on Dark Order and Konosuke Takeshita meets Komander. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday sat 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

The Undisputed Kingdom (AEW International Champion Roderick Strong, ROH World Tag Team Champion Mike Bennett and ROH World Tag Team Champion Matt Taven) (w/ Adam Cole and Wardlow) vs. Action Andretti and Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) - The Undisputed Kingdom will look to bounce back from Wardlow's failure to capture the AEW World Championship this past Wednesday night on Dynamite with a victory in trios action. Like many before him, Wardlow fell victim to Samoa Joe's Coquina Clutch in the title match earned by his winning of the All-Star Scramble match earlier this month at Revolution. But the Undisputed Era is already flush with gold and its three existing champions - Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven - face a tough task in the form of Action Andretti and Top Flight's Dante Martin and Darius Martin. The match marks the first time that Top Flight has shared a ring with Taven and Bennett since Martin was seriously injured almost a year ago at SuperCard of Honor on March 31, 2023 during the Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for the ROH World Tag Team Championships that were claimed by the Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix). This will be the first time that these six men have met in trios action. As a trio, Andretti and the Martins are 5-2, but they did fall to The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) and Billy Gunn in an AEW World Trios Championship match. What will be interesting to see on Friday is the crowd reaction. As despicable as the Undisputed Kingdom might be, Taven and Bennett are both from Boston and a hometown crowd can often overlook the worst. Which of these two teams will pick up the victory?

Best Friends ("Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta) (w/ "The Kentucky Gentleman" Chuck Taylor) vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno and John Silver) (w/ Alex Reynolds) - Two factions compete in tag-team action on Friday night, but the four men involved aren't traditional partners. With Chuck Taylor still injured, Orange Cassidy steps up in his place to team with Trent Beretta to take on John Silver and Evil Uno, who's subbing in for Alex Reynolds. The match comes at a very interesting juncture for the AEW tag division. With Sting's retirement at Revolution, he and Darby Allin vacated the AEW World Tag Team Championships. To name new champions, AEW president Tony Khan has announced the AEW World Tag Team Tournament. Last week, Beretta and Cassidy made it clear that they planned to enter and will have a chance to hone their chemistry on a second straight Friday night. Last week on Rampage, the duo defeated The Butcher and "Superbad" Kip Sabian. Will they make it two in a row or can the Dark Order assert their credentials ahead of the tourney?

"The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita (w/ Don Callis) vs. Komander (w/ Alex Abrahantes) - Konosuke Takeshita has soaked in the plaudits now for nearly two weeks after his match against fellow Don Callis Family member Will Ospreay at Revolution in what was widely considered one of the best matches in the history of AEW. As great as his performance was, what is sticking in his craw is that he lost the match. What's even more disappointing for Takeshita is that he was past the part of his AEW career where his performances didn't match his results. There was a run in the early days of his arrival in the company where he was more than competitive, but still fell in the end, losing to the likes of Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page. Things changed, though, when he embraced the guidance of Callis and picked up victories over Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho and Darby Allin. The loss to Ospreay was undoubtedly a setback for Takeshita who intends to compete for titles in 2024. While the match against Komander on Friday night will offer Takeshita a chance to bounce back, it's also fraught with peril. Takeshita will enjoy a significant size advantage in the match, but Komander is used to being the smaller man and that would be daunting in the slightest for him. This will not be the first meeting between the two men in their careers. Takeshita defeated Komander in the semi-final of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla's 2023 Battle of Los Angeles. He would ultimately fall to "Speedball" Mike Bailey in the final. Can Takeshita get back on track or will the fearless Komander take down his larger adversary?

- AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mariah May (w/ Luther) are in tag-team action