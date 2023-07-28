After making headlines over lack of media access, Canada adds World Cup availability

MELBOURNE, Australia — A day after making headlines for lack of media access at the FIFA Women's World Cup, Canada Soccer scheduled a player availability for Saturday.

In the wake of Wednesday's 2-1 win over Ireland in Perth, Canadian team officials had initially not scheduled any media availability until Sunday's mandatory pre-match news conference and training session ahead of Monday's do-or-die Group B finale with Australia.

A team spokeswoman said the "tech team" had opted to give players extra days off due to "the accumulated load from the past month."

On Friday, the team added to its media schedule, saying select players would be available for interviews following a gym session Saturday.

Access to Canadian players has been tightly controlled in Australia, with limited scrum interview opportunities after training. Rest days and closed practice sessions have also cut into availability.

The seventh-ranked Canadians will advance to the knockout round of 16 with a draw or win against No. 10 Australia.

Canada could also move on with a defeat, providing No. 40 Nigeria loses to No. 22 Ireland and the final goal difference favours the Canadians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2023.