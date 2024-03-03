REGINA — Alberta's Brendan Bottcher improved to 2-0 at the Canadian men's curling championship with an 8-3 win over Yukon's Thomas Scoffin on Sunday morning.

Scoffin made it a 2-2 game in the fourth end, with neither side scoring in the fifth. But Bottcher picked up three points in both the sixth and the ninth ends to pull away with the victory.

Manitoba's Reid Carruthers needed an extra end to join Bottcher at 2-0 with a 7-6 win over Ontario's Scott Howard.

Northern Ontario's Trevor Bonot was also 2-0 with a 7-6 victory over Newfoundland and Labrador's Andrew Symonds.

Manitoba's Matt Dunstone rebounded from an opening-day loss with an 8-5 defeat of B.C.'s Catlin Schneider.

The Montana's Brier winner March 10 represents Canada at the world championship March 30 to April 7 in Schaffhausen, Switzerland and returns to the 2025 Brier in Kelowna, B.C., as defending champion.

The victor also earns a berth in next year's Olympic trials pending a top-six result at the world championship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2024.