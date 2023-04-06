SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Alexis Gendron and Francesco Lapenna were too much for the Saint John Sea Dogs on Wednesday night.

Gendron scored three times while Lapenna stopped 26 shots to lead the Gatineau Olympiques to a 6-0 win over Saint John in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff action.

With the win, Gatineau leads the best-of-seven Western Conference opening-round series 3-1.The fifth game goes Friday night in Saint John.

Elsewhere, it was: Halifax Mooseheads 3, Cape Breton Eagles 2; Quebec Remparts 5, Charlottetown Islanders 1; Chicoutimi Sagueneens 5, Rimouski Oceanic 1; Drummondville Voltigeurs 2, Victoriaville Tigres 1; Sherbrooke Phoenix 5, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 0; Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 6, Shawinigan Cataractes 3; and Baie-Comeau Drakkar 5, Moncton Wildcats 2.

Zachary Dean, Riley Kidney and Cam MacDonald had the other goals for Gatineau. Ventsislav Shingarov stopped 32 of the 37 shots he faced for Saint John while Olivier Brideau turned aside nine-of-10 shots.

MOOSEHEADS 3 EAGLES 2

At Cape Breton, N.S., Alexandre Doucet's second-period goal proved to be the winner for Halifax, which swept the opening-round Eastern Conference series 4-0. Markus Vidicek and Jordan Dumais had the other goals. Charles Boutin and Olivier Houde replied for the Eagles.

REMPARTS 5 ISLANDERS 1

At Charlottetown, Pier-Olivier Roy had a goal and two assists as Quebec swept the Eastern Conference series 4-0. Zachary Bolduc, Nathan Gaucher, Kassim Gaudet and Justin Robidas had the others. Kiefer Lyons scored for the Islanders while Jakob Robillard stopped 44 shots.

SAGUENEENS 5 OCEANIC 1

At Rimouski, Que., Jeremy Leroux scored twice as Chicoutimi cut its series deficit to 3-1. Samuel Vachon, Alexis Morin and Emile Duquet also scored for the winners. William Dumoulin had the lone goal for the Oceanic.

VOLTIGEURS 2 TIGRES 1

At Drummondville, Que., Jeremy Lapointe's third-period goal proved to be the winner and give the Voltigeurs a 3-1 series advantage. Nino Tomov had the other goal and Riley Mercer stopped 31 shots. Thomas Belgarde scored for Victoriaville.

PHOENIX 5 ARMADA 0

At Boisbriand, Que., Olivier Adam stopped 16 shots for the shutout as Sherbrooke swept opening-round series 4-0. Joshua Roy, with two, Jakub Brabenec, Israel Mianscum and Hugo Primeau had the goals. Charles-Édward Gravel stopped 32 shots for the Armada.

HUSKIES 6 CATARACTES 3

At Shawinigan, Que., Thomas Verdon scored three goals as Rouyn-Noranda took a 3-1 series lead. Daniil Bourash, Tristan Allard and Louis-Philippe Fontaine had the others. Isaac Menard, with two, and Felix Lacerte scored for the Cataractes.

DRAKKAR 5 WILDCATS 2

At Baie-Comeau, Que., Felix Gagnon had two goals as the Drakkar tied the Eastern Conference series 2-2. Marc-Antoine Seguin, Justin Poirier and Matyas Melovsky also scored. Alex Mercier and Miles Mueller replied for Moncton.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2023.