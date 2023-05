CHL on TSN - Broadcast Schedule

TSN is home of the Canadian Hockey League, featuring games from the WHL, OHL and QMJHL.

Road to the Memorial Cup Date Series Game Away Home Time (ET) TSN Network Monday, May 15, 2023 OHL Final 3 London Knights Peterborough Petes 7pm TSN1/3 Tuesday, May 16, 2023 QMJHL Final 3 Quebec Remparts Halifiax Mooseheads 7pm TSN3/5 Tuesday, May 16, 2023 WHL Final 3 Winnipeg Ice Seattle Thunderbirds 10pm TSN3/5 Wednesday, May 17, 2023 QMJHL Final 4 Quebec Remparts Halifiax Mooseheads 7pm TSN5 Wednesday, May 17, 2023 OHL Final 4 London Knights Peterborough Petes 7:30pm TSN1/3 Wednesday, May 17, 2023 WHL Final 4 Winnipeg Ice Seattle Thunderbirds 10pm TSN1/5 Friday, May 19, 2023 QMJHL Final 5 Halifax Mooseheads Quebec Remparts 7pm TSN5 Friday, May 19, 2023 OHL Final 5 Peterborough Petes London Knights 7:30pm TSN1/3 Friday, May 19, 2023 WHL Final 5 Winnipeg Ice Seattle Thunderbirds 10pm TSN1/5 Sunday, May 21, 2023 QMJHL Final 6 Quebec Remparts Halifiax Mooseheads 4pm TSN3 Sunday, May 21, 2023 OHL Final 6 London Knights Peterborough Petes 7pm TSN3 Sunday, May 21, 2023 WHL Final 6 Seattle Thunderbirds Winnipeg Ice 8pm TSN4 Monday, May 22, 2023 WHL Final 7 Seattle Thunderbirds Winnipeg Ice 6pm TSN1/3 Monday, May 22, 2023 OHL Final 7 Peterborough Petes London Knights 7pm TSN4 Monday, May 22, 2023 QMJHL Final 7 Halifax Mooseheads Quebec Remparts 7:30pm TSN5 TBD Memorial Cup Game 1 TBD TBD Memorial Cup Game 2 TBD TBD Memorial Cup Game 3 TBD TBD Memorial Cup Game 4 TBD TBD Memorial Cup Game 5 TBD TBD Memorial Cup Game 6 TBD TBD Memorial Cup Tiebreaker TBD TBD Memorial Cup Semi Final TBD TBD Memorial Cup Final TBD

- Games, dates and start times are subject to change