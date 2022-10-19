Canadian right-back Alistair Johnston believes CF Montreal’s MLS Cup Playoff push could help the Canadian men’s national team in Qatar.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday ahead of the club’s conference semifinal matchup with New York City FC Sunday afternoon, Johnston said playing this deep into the season will help he and his teammates stay in game shape should they be selected for Canada’s final World Cup roster.

Playing in their first World Cup since 1986 with their opening game scheduled for Nov. 23 against Group F powerhouse Belgium, Canada will need every advantage it can get.

“It’s so difficult to replicate match fitness, and especially World Cup match fitness, where it’s just at such a different level of intensity that none of us have ever experienced before. It’s really difficult to just tell a guy to go out after playing a couple, maybe an exhibition match or two or some intrasquads, to go out there and get ready to take on Romelu Lukaku,” Johnston said.

“So, you know, we look at it as a great opportunity not only for us with CF Montreal to go far and potentially lift some silverware here but also the chance that it is going to help us in the long run.”

Johnston was joined by fellow defenders Kamal Miller and Joel Waterman, as well as midfielders Ismael Kone and Samuel Piette as CF Montreal players selected for Canada’s 27-player roster for pre-World Cup friendlies against Qatar and Uruguay in September. Canada beat Qatar 2-0 and fell 2-0 to Uruguay as John Herdman’s team wrapped up the final international window before group play begins next month. Canada’s World Cup draw sees them play alongside host-nation Qatar and Croatia in addition to Belgium.

A berth in the MLS Cup final would mean playing until Nov. 5. World Cup rosters for all countries must be finalized by Nov. 14.

After finishing second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, CF Montreal won its first MLS Cup Playoff game since 2016 with a 2-0 victory over Orlando City SC. Kone broke a 0-0 tie in the 68th minute, finishing off a pass from Djordje Mihailovic to score the eventual winner.

Showdown with NYCFC

New York City FC finished the regular season one spot below Montreal in the East standings and Johnston knows his team will have to be at its best to advance to the conference final and beyond.

“They’re a really good team. There’s obviously been a bit of change, you know [head coach Ronny Delia] and losing [Valentin Castellanos] but at the same time this is still the same core that has gone and done a lot of things,” Johnston said.

“It should be a really exciting game and I think all of us are up for it. It does really kind of bring out the joy playing in a match like this because you know they’re not just going to sit deep and bunker and launch it long. It’s going to be more of a free-flowing game, and for us, that kind of plays into our hand as well. So, we’re excited for that.”

While CF Montreal’s quest for MLS Cup is at the forefront of his mind right now, Johnston admitted it would be nice if he his teammates were a little tired from celebrating should they get the call to Qatar.

“We would love to be lifting an MLS Cup and maybe a little hungover getting onto the flight to the Middle East,” he told reporters with a laugh.