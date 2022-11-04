The Toronto Argonauts announced Friday that star running back Andrew Harris returned to practice after missing the last 10 games with an upper-body injury.

The 35-year-old was initially expected to miss the rest of the season after he was diagnosed with a torn pec muscle in Week 10 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and subsequently placed on the six-game injured list.

Prior to his injury, the native of Winnipeg, Man., made history in Week 7 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders when he became the sixth player and the first Canadian in league history to surpass 10,000 career rushing yards.

In late October, Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie told TSN's Matthew Scianitti that Harris would be evaluated by doctors. And if cleared, he would be moved off the injured list.

#Argos RB Andrew Harris tore his pec in the summer and was considered done for the season. This week he will be evaluated by doctors and if he is cleared could be moved off the 6-game injury list to “day to day.” Ryan Dinwiddie hoping Harris plays this season @CFLonTSN @TSN_Edge — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) October 22, 2022

The former Winnipeg Blue Bomber, three-time Grey Cup champion, and six-time Division All-Star ran the ball 114 times for 490 yards, while hauling in 23 catches for 180 yards in his eight regular season games in his first season as an Argonaut.

The Argonauts host the East at BMO Field on Nov. 13 against the winner of the East Semi-Final between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats or the Montreal Alouettes.