The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Saturday with Argentina facing Australia in Round of 16 action.

Despite star Lionel Messi missing a penalty in their third group game, Argentina cruised past Poland 2-0 to secure top spot in Group C with six points.

The path to the Round of 16 was not a simple one for the two-time World Cup champions as they had to bounce back after dropping their opening match to Saudi Arabia, which they did with a 2-0 victory over Mexico.

Argentina fell to France in their first knockout phase game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Australia finished second on goal difference in Group D to advance to the Round of 16 after a 1-0 victory over Denmark in their final round-robin game.

Mathew Leckie’s 60th-minute marker stood up as the winner for Australia who finished group play tied with France at the top of the table with six points. They were also victorious over Tunisia on Matchday 2.

Australia last reached the Round of 16 at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany where they were eliminated by eventual champions Italy.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Australia

When: Sat, Dec. 3

Pregame Start Time: Noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN1/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

