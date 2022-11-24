32m ago
Argentina vs. Mexico: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup
TSN.ca Staff
Must See: Messi nets his first of the 2022 World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Saturday as Argentina takes on Mexico as the former look to bounce back from a shocking opening match loss.
You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.
Argentina opened their World Cup tournament with a stunning 2-1 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
Forward Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina in the 10th minute on a penalty kick but Saudi Arabia came back with two unanswered goals in the second half to claim the victory.
All tournament long, TSN is delivering fans unique multi-language broadcasts of the FIFA World Cup. Experience play-by-play commentary voiced in the official languages of the competing teams. Stream these multi-language feeds on TSN.ca/TSN App.
Mexico is looking for their first victory of the tournament after settling for a scoreless draw against Poland on Tuesday.
Led by forward Alexis Vega, Mexico controlled play against Poland, outshooting them 11-6 with four shots on target but could not beat Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.
How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Mexico
You can watch Argentina vs. Mexico, along with every game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.
When: Saturday, Nov. 26
Pregame Start Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT
Main Coverage: 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT
Where to watch: CTV, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.
Full Broadcast schedule can be found here.
Odds for Argentina vs. Mexico
Opening lines, per FanDuel:
Argentina: -180
Draw: +290
Mexico: +500