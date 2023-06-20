The Arizona Coyotes are buying out the contracts of both Zack Kassian and Patrik Nemeth.

The team placed both players on unconditional waivers Tuesday.

Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that forward Zack Kassian and defenseman Patrik Nemeth have been placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out their contracts. — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) June 20, 2023

Both players had one year remaining on their contract, Kassian at a cap hit of $3.2 million and Nemeth at a cap hit of $2.5 million.

Kassian will now count for $1.67 million against the cap in the upcoming season and leave a cap charge of $766,667 in 2024-25. Nemeth will count for just $166,667 against the cap in the upcoming season, while leaving a charge of $1.17 million in 2024-25.

The 32-year-old Kassian had two goals in 51 games with the Coyotes this season, his first with the team. He was traded to the Coyotes last July as the Edmonton Oilers looked to offload salary.

Nemeth, 31, had five assists in 75 games with the Coyotes this season. He was traded to the team by the New York Rangers last summer in a move also focused on shedding salary.

#Yotes now have $23.3M in cap hit (28% of the cap) from players who won't play a game in 2023-24.



-$1.8M from Dead Cap

Kassian: $1.67M

Nemeth: $167k

OEL: $20k



-$21.4M from LTI Retired

Voracek: $8.25M

Weber: $7.86M

Little: $5.3Mhttps://t.co/GBTULmVO89 — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) June 20, 2023

The Coyotes are set to be flush with cap space this summer as Tuesday's buyouts will bring the team to $32 million in space, per CapFriendly, with 11 players under contract.

Arizona has four pending restricted free agents in Christian Fischer, Jack McBain, Matias Maccelli and Connor Ingram.