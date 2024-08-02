Auger-Aliassime to play for bronze in Paris after lopsided semifinal loss to Alcaraz

PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime will play for bronze in the men's singles tennis competition at the Paris Olympics after a decisive 6-1, 6-1 loss to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on Friday.

Alcaraz, the second seed in Paris, continued his dominant form on the clay courts of Roland Garros after winning the French Open title there earlier this year.

The Spaniard didn't face break point and converted five of his nine break chances while cruising to victory in 75 minutes.

Alcaraz will face the winner of a semifinal match between top seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia and No. 11 Lorenzo Musetti for gold. Auger-Aliassime will face the loser of that match for bronze.

Later Friday, Auger-Aliassime and Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski were scheduled to face Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhoof of the Netherlands in the mixed doubles bronze-medal match.

