The tennis season kicks off in earnest as the season's first major, the 2023 Australian Open, begins Sunday with first-round action.

Plenty of Canadians will take the court on Day 1, as they look to continue to build off a Davis Cup victory to close out 2022. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, Vasek Pospisil, Leylah Annie Fernandez, Bianca Andreescu, Rebecca Marino, and qualifier Katherine Sebov will all be in action on Day 1.

Watch the first round of the Australian Open LIVE on TSN on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

An all-Canadian matchup will highlight first-round action on Sunday, as No. 6 seed Auger-Aliassime will meet Davis Cup teammate Pospisil. Auger-Aliassime made the quarter-finals of last year's Australian open, eventually falling to No.2 Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller. The Montreal native holds a 3-1 lead in head-to-head matches vs. Pospisil, who did not play at last year's Australian Open.

The 22-year-old Auger-Aliassime is the second-youngest player ranked in the ATP top-10 and at No. 6 in the singles ranking, is the second-highest ranked Canadian man in ATP rankings history. He earned the ranking with a torrid finish to last season, winning three consecutive tournaments, including 16-straight matches, before losing to Holger Rune in the semifinals of the Paris Masters.

Richmond Hill, Ont., native Shapovalov will also be in action Sunday as he takes on Serbian Dusan Lajovic. Shapovalov defeated Lajovic in their only matchup in 2021. The 23-year-old made the quarter-finals of the 2022 Australian Open, losing to eventual champion Rafael Nadal in five sets. It was his best finish at the Australian Open. His best finish at a major came at Wimbledon in 2021, when he lost to Novak Djokovic.

On the women's side, the 39th-ranked Fernandez will look to bounce back from a fractured foot in 2022 and will open her tournament against France's Alize Cornet. The Montreal native won their only previous matchup in 2021. The 20-year-old has never made it out of the first round of the Australian Open.

The US Open Champion from four summers ago, Andreescu (No. 42) will take on the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova in the first round. The Mississauga native hold a 2-1 advantage in head-to-head matchups against the No. 25 seed. The 22-year-old did not play at last year's Australian Open due to injury. Should Andreescu advance to the third round, she could be in for a matchup against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

The 66th seeded Marino will take on China's Lin Zhu on Sunday, their third meeting in the past 12 months. They have split the two previous matches between them.

Sebov won three round of qualifying to earn her spot in the main draw, where the Toronto native will take on World No. 4 Carolina Garcia of France. If Sebov and Fernandez both emerge from their first-round matchups, they will face off in the second round.

How to watch the 2023 Australian Open First Round

When: Sunday, Jan. 15

Main Coverage: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Where to watch: TSN1, TSN5, TSN+

