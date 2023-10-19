China and India join USA and Japan to stage Formula E races in 2024

Formula E announced races in China and India next year, the milestone tenth season of the world’s first electric motorsport, making it the only motorsport to stage events during 2024 in the three biggest countries in the world by population: China, India and the United States.

Shanghai and Hyderabad were confirmed as host cities in Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, following approval at the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting on Thursday.

Formula E will race for the first time in Shanghai at the Shanghai International Circuit with a double-header of races on Saturday, 25 May and Sunday, 26 May 2024. The first-ever Formula E race was held in Beijing on 13 September 2014, with Sanya and Hong Kong also hosting a total of seven races in China to date, the most recent in March 2019.

Hyderabad will host Formula E again on Saturday, 10 February 2024 with support from the Telangana Government and Minister K. T. Rama Rao and following the 31,000-capacity sold out debut race in February this year. The event delivered an uplift of almost USD 84m to the Hyderabad economy.

Formula E already made history with the Season 10 calendar when Tokyo was confirmed to host a race on Saturday 30 March, the first time a motorsport world championship race will be held on the streets in the heart of the iconic Japanese capital.

There are two further updates to the Season 10 calendar. The event planned for Jakarta on Saturday, 8 June will not go ahead following the announcement of a campaigning period in the Indonesian presidential elections during most of June. This would impact the logistics of delivering a race on the streets of the capital city at the same time. Formula E and the authorities in Jakarta are exploring the feasibility of racing in the city on an alternative date.

The second update is a likely venue change in Italy for Rounds 7 and 8. This follows a review by experts at Formula E and the FIA into the Season 9 races in Rome, where the new faster, more powerful GEN3 car reached the limits of the narrow, sharp-turning circuit in Rome’s business district. Formula E is exploring alternative venues, including permanent circuits, to maintain an event in the key Italian market. An update on the venue in Italy is expected before the end of the year.

"Without doubt our Season 10 calendar is the most compelling yet for drivers, teams, fans and viewers around the world," said Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer, Formula E. "We are taking Formula E to Shanghai for the first time and are honoured to return to India thanks to the support of the Telangana Government and Minister K. T. Rama Rao.

"The combination of street circuits, which is in Formula E’s DNA, and established race tracks will allow drivers to push the capabilities of the GEN3 car harder and further after a first season that beat all expectations with triple-digit overtakes in most races and the world championship titles decided on the final weekend.”