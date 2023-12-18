Formula E declares 'It's on' in season 10

LONDON, UK. Mon. 18 Dec. 2023 – Formula E today unveiled its Season 10 campaign, boldly declaring ‘It's On’, as the most competitive world championship in motorsport returns for its biggest-ever season starting in Mexico City in January.

The global campaign kicks off with a film set in a Tokyo antique store, owned by a die-hard Formula E fan. The setting captures Formula E’s historic achievement of becoming the first FIA World Championship to race on the streets of Tokyo, with Round 6 taking place there next year on Saturday, 30 March.\

Formula E has partnered with Uncommon Creative Studio for this fourth joint creative endeavour. The short film starts a campaign roll-out that will see activations designed for fans and newcomers alike across iconic city centres around the world and celebrate the tenth anniversary of the championship which opens with the 2024 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix on Saturday, 13 January with Canadian coverage on TSN and TVA Sports.

The narrative of the film blends humour and drama, interspersed with spectacular highlights from Season 9, plus Easter eggs for eagle-eyed viewers nodding to Formula E’s drivers, racing teams, manufacturers, and commercial partners.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer, Formula E said:

“The 'It's On' campaign captures what makes Formula E so special. It’s more than a line, it’s a bold promise of another season of high drama and high excitement motorsport. Season 10 is another step towards defining the future of motorsport as we set new standards of innovation, whilst showcasing our commitment to sustainable, high-performance racing. As the only sport certified net zero carbon since inception, we uniquely show the world that high performance motorsport and sustainability can powerfully co-exist.”

The new campaign builds on the momentum of last season, which was the most competitive yet in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Both the Drivers’ and Teams’ world championship titles remained in the balance until the very end of the season, with four drivers in with a chance of winning until the final weekend.

More viewers than ever before watched Formula E races live last season which featured the debut of the championship’s third-generation car, the GEN3, which is the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built.

Formula E drivers pushed the GEN3 to the limit, smashing every track record including the fastest top speed in a race, and fastest average lap speed, with more race leaders than ever before, and triple-digit overtakes in most races including a high of 403 passes in the US race in Portland, Oregon.