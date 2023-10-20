Formula E Drivers and rookies assemble for Season 10 testing in Spain
Formula E and the FIA on Friday confirmed the full driver line-up for Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship which begins with pre-season testing in Valencia on Monday.
For the first time, rookie drivers will also test on the track alongside their elite teammates.
Formula E’s 22 drivers from 11 teams will return to the Circuit Ricardo Tormo track where, almost a year ago, the new GEN3 car got a mixed reaction.
Since then, the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built has broken all Formula E speed records, while most races saw triple-digit overtakes in Formula E’s most entertaining and exciting season yet.
Drivers and teams will return to the track with a more robust understanding of the GEN3 car’s capabilities and a readiness to push its limits even further.
Pre-season testing is the first chance for fans to see drivers in their new teams and car liveries. Only three teams retain the same line-up as last season – TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, DS PENSKE, and NIO 33 Racing – with plenty of high-profile changes. Some notable moves include:
Jehan Daruvala, Maserati MSG Racing – the 2023 Formula E rookie will make the step up to a full-time seat following his success in Formula 2. He was also previously one of three Force India F1 Team winners of the ‘One in a Billion’ Hunt.
Nyck De Vries, Mahindra Racing - De Vries first joined Formula E in 2019 where he immediately showcased his world-class racing ability to take home the FIA Formula E World Champion title. De Vries returns to Formula E with Mahindra Racing after driving for the F1 team Scuderia AlphaTauri.
Lucas di Grassi, ABT CUPRA Formula E Team – the Formula E veteran and former Formula E World Champion will return to ABT Cupra for the team’s second season.
Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing – last season’s runner-up in the world championship now shares a garage with Mitch Evans who finished just two points behind Cassidy in third, creating a formidable pairing.
Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E Team – The Brit marks his homecoming to the all-electric series with his return to the Japanese manufacturer.
Sam Bird, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team – English team Neom McLaren complete their all-Brit driver line up with the seasoned Bird joining the team.
Robin Frijins, Envision Racing – Frijins returns to Envision for Season 10, where he previously spent four years with the customer team and secured a fourth overall in the 2018-2019 season.
Rookie testing:
For the first time, all teams must nominate a rookie who has never driven a GEN3 in a Formula E race to test their skills on the track against the lead drivers.
Gabriela Jílková is among the rookies who will make her much-anticipated electric racing debut for TAG Heuer Porsche. One of Czech Republic’s brightest young talents, Jílková is an experienced Prototype Cup Germany race winner, and a Formula Renault and Sportcars competitor.
Integrating rookies into pre-season testing is designed to offer new and emerging talent the chance to showcase their skills in the cutting-edge GEN3. Formula E is increasingly seen as a test bed for the best young talent to gain exposure in the sport. They will be able to compete in any one of the six sessions across the week, excluding race simulations.
Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer, Formula E, said:
“We are excited to give the very best emerging racing talent the chance to show why they deserve a seat in the championship in the future – by going up against the elite drivers and world champions in Formula E today.”
Valencia Official Entry List
|Team Name
|Car
|AM Session
|PM Session
|Oct. 24
|Andretti Formula E
|1
|Zane Maloney (MAL)
|Jake Dennis (DEN)
|DS PENSKE
|2
|Robert Shwartzman (SHW)
|Stoffel Vandoorne (VAN)
|NIO333 Racing
|3
|Sérgio Sette Câmara (SET)
|Sérgio Sette Câmara (SET)
|Envision Racing
|4
|Robin Frijns (FRI)
|Robin Frijns (FRI)
|NEOM McLaren Formula E Team
|5
|Jake Hughes (HUG)
|Taylor Barnard (BAR)
|Maserati MSG Racing
|7
|Maximilian Günther (GUE)
|Maximilian Günther (GUE)
|NEOM McLaren Formula E Team
|8
|Taylor Barnard (BAR)
|Sam Bird (BIR)
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|9
|Sheldon van der Linde (VDL)
|Mitch Evans (EVA)
|ABT CUPRA FORMULA E TEAM
|11
|Lucas di Grassi (DIG)
|Lucas di Grassi (DIG)
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|13
|António Félix Da Costa (DAC)
|António Félix Da Costa (DAC)
|Envision Racing
|16
|Sébastien Buemi (BUE)
|Sébastien Buemi (BUE)
|Andretti Formula E
|17
|Norman Nato (NAT)
|Norman Nato (NAT)
|Maserati MSG Racing
|18
|Jehan Daruvala (DAR)
|Jehan Daruvala (DAR)
|MAHINDRA RACING
|21
|Nyck de Vries (DEV)
|Nyck de Vries (DEV)
|NISSAN FORMULA E TEAM
|22
|Luca Ghiotto (GHI)
|Oliver Rowland (ROW)
|NISSAN FORMULA E TEAM
|23
|Victor Martins (MAR)
|Sacha Fenestraz (FEN)
|DS PENSKE
|25
|Jean-Éric Vergne (JEV)
|Jean-Éric Vergne (JEV)
|NIO333 Racing
|33
|Dan Ticktum (TIC)
|Dan Ticktum (TIC)
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|37
|Nick Cassidy (CAS)
|Sheldon van der Linde (VDL)
|MAHINDRA RACING
|48
|Edoardo Mortara (MOR)
|Edoardo Mortara (MOR)
|ABT CUPRA FORMULA E TEAM
|51
|Nico Müller (MUE)
|Nico Müller (MUE)
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein (WEH)
|Pascal Wehrlein (WEH)
|Oct. 25
|Andretti Formula E
|1
|Jake Dennis (DEN)
|Jake Dennis (DEN)
|DS PENSKE
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne (VAN)
|Stoffel Vandoorne (VAN)
|NIO333 Racing
|3
|Sérgio Sette Câmara (SET)
|Mikel Azcona Troyas (AZC)
|Envision Racing
|4
|Jack Aitken (AIT)
|Robin Frijns (FRI)
|NEOM McLaren Formula E Team
|5
|Jake Hughes (HUG)
|Jake Hughes (HUG)
|Maserati MSG Racing
|7
|Yann Ehrlacher (EHR)
|Maximilian Günther (GUE)
|NEOM McLaren Formula E Team
|8
|Sam Bird (BIR)
|Sam Bird (BIR)
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|9
|Mitch Evans (EVA)
|Mitch Evans (EVA)
|ABT CUPRA FORMULA E TEAM
|11
|Lucas di Grassi (DIG)
|Tim Tramnitz (TRA)
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|13
|Gabriela Jílková (JIL)
|António Félix Da Costa (DAC)
|Envision Racing
|16
|Sébastien Buemi (BUE)
|Jack Aitken (AIT)
|Andretti Formula E
|17
|Norman Nato (NAT)
|Zane Maloney (MAL)
|Maserati MSG Racing
|18
|Jehan Daruvala (DAR)
|Jehan Daruvala (DAR)
|MAHINDRA RACING
|21
|Jordan King (KIN)
|Nyck de Vries (DEV)
|NISSAN FORMULA E TEAM
|22
|Oliver Rowland (ROW)
|Oliver Rowland (ROW)
|NISSAN FORMULA E TEAM
|23
|Sacha Fenestraz (FEN)
|Sacha Fenestraz (FEN)
|DS PENSKE
|25
|Jean-Éric Vergne (JEV)
|Robert Shwartzman (SHW)
|NIO333 Racing
|33
|Mikel Azcona Troyas (AZC)
|Dan Ticktum (TIC)
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|37
|Nick Cassidy (CAS)
|Nick Cassidy (CAS)
|MAHINDRA RACING
|48
|Edoardo Mortara (MOR)
|Jordan King (KIN)
|ABT CUPRA FORMULA E TEAM
|51
|Nico Müller (MUE)
|Adrien Tambay (TAM)
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein (WEH)
|Gabriela Jílková (JIL)
|Oct. 27
|Andretti Formula E
|1
|Jake Dennis (DEN)
|Jake Dennis (DEN)
|DS PENSKE
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne (VAN)
|Stoffel Vandoorne (VAN)
|NIO333 Racing
|3
|Sérgio Sette Câmara (SET)
|Sérgio Sette Câmara (SET)
|Envision Racing
|4
|Robin Frijns (FRI)
|Robin Frijns (FRI)
|NEOM McLaren Formula E Team
|5
|Jake Hughes (HUG)
|Jake Hughes (HUG)
|Maserati MSG Racing
|7
|Maximilian Günther (GUE)
|Maximilian Günther (GUE)
|NEOM McLaren Formula E Team
|8
|Sam Bird (BIR)
|Sam Bird (BIR)
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|9
|Mitch Evans (EVA)
|Mitch Evans (EVA)
|ABT CUPRA FORMULA E TEAM
|11
|Lucas di Grassi (DIG)
|Lucas di Grassi (DIG)
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|13
|António Félix Da Costa (DAC)
|António Félix Da Costa (DAC)
|Envision Racing
|16
|Sébastien Buemi (BUE)
|Sébastien Buemi (BUE)
|Andretti Formula E
|17
|Norman Nato (NAT)
|Norman Nato (NAT)
|Maserati MSG Racing
|18
|Jehan Daruvala (DAR)
|Jehan Daruvala (DAR)
|MAHINDRA RACING
|21
|Nyck de Vries (DEV)
|Nyck de Vries (DEV)
|NISSAN FORMULA E TEAM
|22
|Oliver Rowland (ROW)
|Oliver Rowland (ROW)
|NISSAN FORMULA E TEAM
|23
|Sacha Fenestraz (FEN)
|Sacha Fenestraz (FEN)
|DS PENSKE
|25
|Jean-Éric Vergne (JEV)
|Jean-Éric Vergne (JEV)
|NIO333 Racing
|33
|Dan Ticktum (TIC)
|Dan Ticktum (TIC)
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|37
|Nick Cassidy (CAS)
|Nick Cassidy (CAS)
|MAHINDRA RACING
|48
|Edoardo Mortara (MOR)
|Edoardo Mortara (MOR)
|ABT CUPRA FORMULA E TEAM
|51
|Nico Müller (MUE)
|Nico Müller (MUE)
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein (WEH)
|Pascal Wehrlein (WEH)