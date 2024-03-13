Formula E heads to São Paulo, Brazil for Round 4 of season 10

SÃO PAULO, Brazil. Tue. 12 Mar. 2024 - The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns this weekend with Round 4 of Season 10 for the São Paulo E-Prix on Saturday March 16.

After a thrilling debut last year, Formula E is back in Brazil – home of legends Senna, Piquet, and Fittipaldi – for the next chapter in the battle for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship before a passionate motorsport fanbase.

Last year, the São Paulo E-Prix delivered some of the most exciting racing of the Formula E championship. The Anhembi Sambadrome circuit saw 114 overtakes and 11 lead changes, with a nail-biting finish that had the top three drivers cross the line just 0.5 seconds apart - one of the closest in Formula E history.

Last year's event was a milestone in particular for Jaguar TCS Racing, with Mitch Evans leading Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy and teammate Sam Bird to a powertrain podium sweep. With Cassidy now part of the Jaguar TCS Racing team, he currently leads the Drivers' FIA World Championship, with the British-born outfit also sitting at the top of the Teams' table. The team will be aiming to build on their strong start and replicate last year's success in Brazil.

The Jaguar team seem to be on top form, but with three different winners in the first three races of Season 10, the question on everyone's mind is: Will a new victor come out on top?

For Lucas Di Grassi, this race holds special significance: The Brazilian driver will be eager to perform well in front of his home crowd and add to his impressive record of a podium in every season of Formula E so far. Similarly, Sergio Sette Camara will be looking to make an impact, hoping to secure a strong result in front of his compatriots.

Meanwhile, Sébastien Buemi has his sights set on beating the total wins record in Formula E. The Swiss driver has been a dominant force in the championship since its inception and will be aiming to add another win to his overall tally.

2023 FIA World Champion Jake Dennis comes into the race off the back of a win and a fastest lap in Diriyah and will be looking to continue this strong form, while Tag Heuer Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein has been a model of consistency, scoring points in 14 consecutive races, a record only three drivers have ever surpassed.

The 2024 São Paulo E-Prix starts at 2 pm ET on Saturday 16 March.

THE STREETS OF SÃO PAULO: WHERE SPEED MEETS SAMBA

Sitting just outside the centre of Brazil’s largest city, the stage for Formula E’s encore appearance in Brazil promises a thrilling showcase of skill and speed. The 11 turns of the 2.933km circuit sees three long, fast straights knitted together by technical chicanes and tight right-handers, allowing overtakes-a-plenty as well as a true demonstration of the Gen3’s pace potential.

The clockwise layout remains unchanged from last year, with the ATTACK MODE activation zone sitting on the outside of Turn 3. Fans can expect overtaking, ample slipstreaming, and critical energy management.

Live Canadian coverage on TSN and TVA Sports