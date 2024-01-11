Formula E returns for Season 10 starting Saturday in Mexico City

Formula E returns this weekend with the first race of Season 10 in Mexico City, reigniting the rivalries and intense racing action that made last season the most competitive ever in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as the title race was decided on the final weekend.

Ultimately it was Britain’s Jake Dennis (Andretti Formula E) who triumphed in London in July to win his first world title. But changes in the off-season mean his two closest rivals of the last campaign – Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans – are now a formidable Jaguar TCS Racing team partnership following Cassidy’s move from Envision Racing.

With former Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries returning to the series from Formula 1 with Mahindra Racing, and eight of 11 teams making driver changes, this Saturday’s 2024 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix promises another impossible-to-predict and fiercely competitive race.

Some 40,000 spectators will pack the grandstands at the famed Foro Sol in what is Formula E's eighth visit to the historic Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, with the circuit a favourite of fans and drivers alike and one of the highlights of the season.

The updated Season 10 calendar of 16 races in 10 iconic world cities features a debut race on the streets of Tokyo and a long-awaited return to China with a first race in Shanghai plus a new Italian venue in Misano. The season concludes once again in London on the weekend of Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July.

SEASON 10 STORYLINES: the GEN3

Last year saw the introduction of the GEN3 - the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built - which broke record after record during its inaugural season.

Across the 11-team, 22-car grid in Season 9 there were seven different winners and 11 drivers on the podium across 16 rounds, while 19 different drivers led a race for at least one lap.

Team engineers have spent the off-season working to extract vital tenths of-a-second from their GEN3 race cars and are sure to use the experience of last year to enhance performance. The result is more than half the drivers on the grid go into the Hankook Mexico City E-Prix confident they have a shot at the world title. Watch out Jake Dennis.

JAGUAR VS PORSCHE, ENVISION VS ANDRETTI: RIGHT TO THE WIRE

In both the Teams’ and Drivers’ World Championships, the title fight went to the finale in Season 9, with eventual wins for Jake Dennis (Andretti) and Envision Racing coming in London. What makes their wins unique is that both titles were won not only by different powertrains but by customer outfits of Porsche and Jaguar, respectively.

Andretti were, and still are, powered by Porsche for GEN3. Their 99X Electric led Dennis to two wins and a string of 11 podiums in Season 9, which was enough to see him crowned champion in front of his home support as he became the first Brit to win the title.

The factory TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team finished fourth in both the Drivers’ and Teams’ standings after a strong start from Pascal Wehrlein. The German giants have title-winning machinery and will be laser-focussed on securing the top prize for themselves this season.

Similarly, Envision are customers of Jaguar. Although both Jaguar-powered teams achieved four wins apiece in Season 9, it was Envision that came out on top. Nick Cassidy ran it close in the Drivers' race and key in the team's title win, having raced in every season of the series.

Cassidy has made the jump to the factory Jaguar TCS Racing team for Season 10, racing alongside Mitch Evans - a friend, long-time competitor, and Kiwi compatriot. It is rightly one of the most hyped driver line-ups ever seen in Formula E, and the British team will be desperate to end the year on top. Evans and Cassidy wound up first and second quickest in Valencia, too.

SCHEDULE: WHERE, WHEN AND HOW TO WATCH OR STREAM THE 2024 HANKOOK MEXICO CITY E-PRIX

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Season 10 gets underway on Friday 12 January with Free Practice 1 at 16:25 CST local time (22:25 GMT).

The momentum continues into race day on Saturday 13 January as Free Practice 2 kicks off at 07:25 CST (13:25 GMT). Qualifying follows at 09:40 CST (15:40 GMT). The race starts at 14:00 CST (20:00 GMT).

Additionally, live race coverage, along with in-depth trackside insights, is available through the Formula E app and Race Centre, featuring live timing, interactive track maps, session highlights, exclusive interviews, and detailed reports.

Live Canadian Coverage on TSN:

Saturday 13 January

Qualifying at 10:30 am ET

Hankook Mexico City E-Prix – 3 pm ET