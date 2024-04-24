Formula E suits up for 2024 Monaco E-Prix

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Monaco’s iconic street circuit this weekend, April 27, for Round 8 of Season 10 - the 2024 Monaco E-Prix.

Eleven teams and 22 world-class drivers are set to tackle the historic Circuit de Monaco’s legendary turns, including Mirabeau and the famous Casino Square.

As the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship approaches its half-way mark, the championship is back in Monaco - this time, for Round 8 in the battle for the Season 10 World Championship crown.

Entering its sixth year of racing history in Monaco, all eyes will be on the 22 drivers to repeat the excitement of last year’s race, an event that featured a staggering 116 overtakes and an impressive climb by race winner Nick Cassidy from 9th place on the grid.

Adding to the anticipation, notable contenders including Sébastien Buemi will be aiming to leave their mark on the historic circuit once again. Buemi, Formula E’s only two-time winner in Monaco, joins a select group of drivers who have tasted victory on the iconic Monte Carlo streets. Meanwhile, Jaguar TCS Racing will be looking to replicate their outstanding 1-2 finish from Season 9 too, setting the stage for another epic showdown.

For Mahindra Racing’s Nyck de Vries, this race also holds special significance: The Dutch racer will be eager to perform well in what will be his 50th race in Formula E - a career not only filled with multiple race wins, pole positions and fastest laps but a championship victory in Season 7.

As the leading contenders in the Drivers’ Championship find themselves tied on points, both Pascal Wehrlein and Jake Dennis will be poised to push to their limits, striving to maintain momentum and establish a stronger foothold atop the standings.

The 2024 Monaco E-Prix starts at 8 am ET on Saturday 27 April.

FORMULA E RETURNS TO MONACO’S ICONIC HARBOURFRONT

The iconic Monaco E-Prix, hosted in the world’s most revered motorsport location, continues with GEN3. For Season 10, the classic circuit around the Principality’s historic harbourfront remains unchanged, preserving its nearly century-old layout first designed in 1929.

Spanning 19 turns and stretching across 3.337 kilometres, the circuit promises another exhilarating showcase of all-electric racing as cars navigate the renowned landmarks of Mirabeau, the esteemed Casino Square, and the famed Monaco tunnel. Following this iconic route, drivers will encounter the Nouvelle chicane before gracefully gliding along the historic harbourfront.

SEASON 10 SO FAR: FORMULA E REACHES MIDWAY MARK

Formula E’s landmark 10th season is shaping up to be one of its most memorable yet. Kicking off the season in Mexico City, Pascal Wehrlein of TAG Heuer Porsche secured his fifth Formula E victory.

The excitement continued in Diriyah for Round 2, where reigning World Champion Jake Dennis clinched his sixth Formula E win with a masterful performance, dominating the race under the lights. On day two in Diriyah, a new title contender emerged as Nick Cassidy of Jaguar TCS Racing claimed victory, showcasing his prowess over the season’s first double-header weekend.

The action-packed streets of Brazil set the stage for Round 4, where Sam Bird of NEOM McLaren ended his winless streak with a thrilling last-lap manoeuvre, securing the team’s first-ever win in Formula E.

Heading to Tokyo for Round 5, Oliver Rowland of Nissan delighted the home crowd by clinching pole position and a podium finish, before Maserati MSG Racing’s Maximillian Günther became the championship’s fifth race winner in as many rounds.

The Italian double-header for Rounds 6 and 7 in Misano saw Oliver Rowland inherit Saturday’s race win after Antonio Felix da Costa of TAG Heuer Porsche was disqualified by the FIA for a technical infringement after crossing the line first. The drama continued into Sunday, as Rowland, poised for another victory, ran out of energy, allowing Wehrlein to seize the win and claim the top spot in the standings as Formula E reaches its halfway point in Monaco.

As the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship gears up for its eighth round, the current driver standings are as follows: Pascal Wehrlein of TAG Heuer Porsche leads the pack in 1st place, followed closely by Jake Dennis of Andretti Formula E - on equal points, but fewer race wins. Oliver Rowland of Nissan Formula E Team is in 3rd place currently.

Nick Cassidy of Jaguar TCS Racing holds onto 4th place, while Tokyo race winner Maximillian Günther of Maserati MSG Racing sits in 5th.

Behind the top five front-runners, seven different teams are currently featured in the Driver’s Championship top 10.

INTRODUCING… GEN3 EVO

Adding to the excitement of the race weekend, the next generation of Formula E cars, the GEN3 Evo, is set to be unveiled to the world ahead of the Monaco E-Prix.

Prior to making their on-track debut next season, a highly-anticipated unveiling of the GEN3 Evo will take place on Thursday, April 25th, with an exclusive evening launch event preceding the 2024 Monaco E-Prix on-track action.

Building on the success of the current GEN3 race car, hailed at the epitome of speed, agility and efficiency, the GEN3 Evo promises to push boundaries even further, setting new standards for electric racing.With enhancements designed to elevate performance and promote sustainability, the GEN3 Evo is poised to redefine wheel-to-wheel action and further showcase Formula E’s commitment to innovation.

SCHEDULE: WHERE, WHEN AND HOW TO WATCH OR STREAM THE 2024 MONACO E-PRIX

The Monaco E-Prix gets underway on Saturday 27 April with Qualifying at 4:30 am ET , leading up to the highly anticipated Round 8 starting grid at 8 am ET time for lights out.

WHERE TO WATCH THE MONACO E-PRIX

Canadian coverage can be seen on TSN.