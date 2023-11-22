CHARLOTTETOWN — Felix Gagnon had a goal and an assist for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the host Charlottetown Islanders in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Isaac Dufort, Justin Poirier, Anthony Lavoie and Kirill Estigneev also scored for Baie-Comeau (21-3-2-0), which continued to top the Eastern Conference with a fifth consecutive win.

Drakkar goalie Philippe Bourdages made 18 saves in the victory.

Cole Huckins, Matthew Butler and Alexis Michaud scored for Charlottetown (10-12-0-1).

Carter Bickle was replaced early in the third period by Aksels Ozols after allowing five goals on 21 shots. Ozols stopped nine of nine shots.

In Wednesday's other game, the Rimouski Oceanic doubled the Val-d'Or Foreurs 4-2.

OCEANIC 4 FOREURS 2

Julien Beland had a goal and an assist for the host Oceanic (12-10-2-0) with Mathis Aguilar, Jacob Mathieu and Spencer Gill each contributing a goal to the win.

Rimouski goalie Cedric Masse made 25 saves in the victory.

Nathan Baril and Connor Macey were goal scorers for Val-d'Or (6-15-0-1). Foreurs netminder Emile Beaunoyer had 27 saves in the loss.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.