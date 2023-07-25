BC Hockey reclassifies its three junior B leagues to junior A to replace rogue BCHL

SAANICHTON, B.C. — BC Hockey will have a new junior-A system in place for the 2023-24 season.

The provincial sports organization will promote all three of its junior B leagues to junior A.

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, the Pacific Junior Hockey League, and the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League will all move up one level.

BC Hockey reclassified its junior B leagues after the British Columbia Hockey League, its former junior A circuit, broke away from Hockey Canada.

The BCHL left Hockey Canada to give it more options for players under 18 years old that are looking to compete in college hockey in the United States.

There are 18 teams in the BCHL and all of its franchises started operating outside of Hockey Canada's system starting June 1.

The move allows BCHL teams to recruit 16- and 17-year-olds from other provinces, which is currently against Hockey Canada regulations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2023.