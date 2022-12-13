BARRIE, Ont. — A four-point night from Beau Jelsma powered the Barrie Colts to a 7-5 victory over the Sudbury Wolves in Ontario Hockey League action on Tuesday.

Jelsma had two goals and two assists for the Colts (13-9-5), who snapped a two-game losing skid.

Barrie's Evan Vierling scored and added four helpers, while Connor Punnett had a goal and two assists. Ethan Cardwell, Declan McDonnell and Roenick Jodoin also found the back of the net for the home side.

Landon McCallum, Kocha Delic and Alex Pharand each had a goal and an assist for Sudbury (9-15-3). Jacob Holmes and Nathan Villeneuve also scored.

Colts goalie Ben West stopped 35 of the 40 shots he faced and Joe Ranger had 17 saves for the Wolves.

Barrie used a potent power play to collect the win, going 4-for-7 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2022.