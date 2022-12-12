The Canadian Hockey League announced on Monday the 40 players invited to compete in the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Slated for January 25 at the Langley Events Centre, the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game showcases the top-40 CHL players eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft from across the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The 40 players were identified via a survey conducted with the NHL’s 32 teams.

In all, the 40 players count 19 from the WHL - headlined by 2023 NHL Draft favourite and North Vancouver, B.C., native Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats - as well as 15 players from the OHL and six from the QMJHL.

Additionally, 32 CHL clubs are represented by at least one player, led by the Seattle Thunderbirds with three, plus six other clubs with multiple representatives including the host Vancouver Giants counting left-wing Samuel Honzek and centre Jaden Lipinski.

2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game Players POS NAME TEAM HOMETOWN G Carson Bjarnason Brandon (WHL) Carberry, Manitoba G Scott Ratzlaff Seattle (WHL) Irma, Alberta G Charlie Robertson North Bay (OHL) London, Ontario G Jackson Unger Moose Jaw (WHL) Calgary, Alberta D Beau Akey Barrie (OHL) Waterloo, Ontario D Cameron Allen Guelph (OHL) Toronto, Ontario D Oliver Bonk London (OHL) Ottawa, Ontario D Hunter Brzustewicz Kitchener (OHL) Washington, Michigan D Luca Cagnoni Portland (WHL) Burnaby, British Columbia D Lukas Dragicevic Tri-City (WHL) Richmond, British Columbia D Andrew Gibson Soo (OHL) LaSalle, Ontario D Matteo Mann Chicoutimi (QMJHL) Sackville, New Brunswick D Tanner Molendyk Saskatoon (WHL) McBride, British Columbia D Etienne Morin Moncton (QMJHL) Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec D Caden Price Kelowna (WHL) Saskatoon, Saskatchewan D Jordan Tourigny Shawinigan (QMJHL) Victoriaville, Quebec LW Colby Barlow Owen Sound (OHL) Orillia, Ontario C Connor Bedard Regina (WHL) North Vancouver, British Columbia C Zach Benson Winnipeg (WHL) Chilliwack, British Columbia LW Mathieu Cataford Halifax (QMJHL) Saint-Constant, Quebec LW Andrew Cristall Kelowna (WHL) Burnaby, British Columbia C Nate Danielson Brandon (WHL) Red Deer, Alberta C Ethan Gauthier Sherbrooke (QMJHL) Phoenix, Arizona C Riley Heidt Prince George (WHL) Saskatoon, Saskatchewan LW Samuel Honzek Vancouver (WHL) Trencin, Slovakia RW Nick Lardis Peterborough (OHL) Oakville, Ontario C Kalan Lind Red Deer (WHL) Shaunavon, Saskatchewan C Jaden Lipinski Vancouver (WHL) Scottsdale, Arizona LW Ethan Miedema Windsor (OHL) Cobourg, Ontario LW Quentin Musty Sudbury (OHL) Hamburg, New York RW Nico Myatovic Seattle (WHL) Prince George, British Columbia RW Tyler Peddle Drummondville (QMJHL) Antigonish, Nova Scotia LW Luca Pinelli Ottawa (OHL) Stoney Creek, Ontario RW Coulson Pitre Flint (OHL) Stouffville, Ontario C Carson Rehkopf Kitchener (OHL) Vaughan, Ontario C Calum Ritchie Oshawa (OHL) Oakville, Ontario C Gracyn Sawchyn Seattle (WHL) Grande Prairie, Alberta C Carey Terrance Erie (OHL) Akwesasne, New York C Brayden Yager Moose Jaw (WHL) Saskatoon, Saskatchewan RW Koehn Ziemmer Prince George (WHL) Mayerthorpe, Alberta

Team rosters and leadership groups for the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will be announced at a later date. The 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game airs live from the Langley Events Centre on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App on Wednesday, Jan. 25.