1h ago
Bedard headlines players named for 2023 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
The Canadian Hockey League announced on Monday the 40 players invited to compete in the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.
Bedard talks current 27-game point streak, how Canada can repeat as WJC champs
The Canadian Hockey League announced on Monday the 40 players invited to compete in the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.
Slated for January 25 at the Langley Events Centre, the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game showcases the top-40 CHL players eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft from across the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The 40 players were identified via a survey conducted with the NHL’s 32 teams.
In all, the 40 players count 19 from the WHL - headlined by 2023 NHL Draft favourite and North Vancouver, B.C., native Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats - as well as 15 players from the OHL and six from the QMJHL.
Additionally, 32 CHL clubs are represented by at least one player, led by the Seattle Thunderbirds with three, plus six other clubs with multiple representatives including the host Vancouver Giants counting left-wing Samuel Honzek and centre Jaden Lipinski.
2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game Players
|POS
|NAME
|TEAM
|HOMETOWN
|G
|Carson Bjarnason
|Brandon (WHL)
|Carberry, Manitoba
|G
|Scott Ratzlaff
|Seattle (WHL)
|Irma, Alberta
|G
|Charlie Robertson
|North Bay (OHL)
|London, Ontario
|G
|Jackson Unger
|Moose Jaw (WHL)
|Calgary, Alberta
|D
|Beau Akey
|Barrie (OHL)
|Waterloo, Ontario
|D
|Cameron Allen
|Guelph (OHL)
|Toronto, Ontario
|D
|Oliver Bonk
|London (OHL)
|Ottawa, Ontario
|D
|Hunter Brzustewicz
|Kitchener (OHL)
|Washington, Michigan
|D
|Luca Cagnoni
|Portland (WHL)
|Burnaby, British Columbia
|D
|Lukas Dragicevic
|Tri-City (WHL)
|Richmond, British Columbia
|D
|Andrew Gibson
|Soo (OHL)
|LaSalle, Ontario
|D
|Matteo Mann
|Chicoutimi (QMJHL)
|Sackville, New Brunswick
|D
|Tanner Molendyk
|Saskatoon (WHL)
|McBride, British Columbia
|D
|Etienne Morin
|Moncton (QMJHL)
|Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec
|D
|Caden Price
|Kelowna (WHL)
|Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
|D
|Jordan Tourigny
|Shawinigan (QMJHL)
|Victoriaville, Quebec
|LW
|Colby Barlow
|Owen Sound (OHL)
|Orillia, Ontario
|C
|Connor Bedard
|Regina (WHL)
|North Vancouver, British Columbia
|C
|Zach Benson
|Winnipeg (WHL)
|Chilliwack, British Columbia
|LW
|Mathieu Cataford
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|Saint-Constant, Quebec
|LW
|Andrew Cristall
|Kelowna (WHL)
|Burnaby, British Columbia
|C
|Nate Danielson
|Brandon (WHL)
|Red Deer, Alberta
|C
|Ethan Gauthier
|Sherbrooke (QMJHL)
|Phoenix, Arizona
|C
|Riley Heidt
|Prince George (WHL)
|Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
|LW
|Samuel Honzek
|Vancouver (WHL)
|Trencin, Slovakia
|RW
|Nick Lardis
|Peterborough (OHL)
|Oakville, Ontario
|C
|Kalan Lind
|Red Deer (WHL)
|Shaunavon, Saskatchewan
|C
|Jaden Lipinski
|Vancouver (WHL)
|Scottsdale, Arizona
|LW
|Ethan Miedema
|Windsor (OHL)
|Cobourg, Ontario
|LW
|Quentin Musty
|Sudbury (OHL)
|Hamburg, New York
|RW
|Nico Myatovic
|Seattle (WHL)
|Prince George, British Columbia
|RW
|Tyler Peddle
|Drummondville (QMJHL)
|Antigonish, Nova Scotia
|LW
|Luca Pinelli
|Ottawa (OHL)
|Stoney Creek, Ontario
|RW
|Coulson Pitre
|Flint (OHL)
|Stouffville, Ontario
|C
|Carson Rehkopf
|Kitchener (OHL)
|Vaughan, Ontario
|C
|Calum Ritchie
|Oshawa (OHL)
|Oakville, Ontario
|C
|Gracyn Sawchyn
|Seattle (WHL)
|Grande Prairie, Alberta
|C
|Carey Terrance
|Erie (OHL)
|Akwesasne, New York
|C
|Brayden Yager
|Moose Jaw (WHL)
|Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
|RW
|Koehn Ziemmer
|Prince George (WHL)
|Mayerthorpe, Alberta
Team rosters and leadership groups for the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will be announced at a later date. The 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game airs live from the Langley Events Centre on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App on Wednesday, Jan. 25.