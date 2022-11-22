How advantageous is Lukaku's absence for Canada?

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez confirmed Tuesday that striker Romelu Lukaku will not dress against Canada in their World Cup opener on Wednesday.

AFP reported earlier this week that the Inter star would miss the Red Devils' first two Group F matches in Qatar, against Canada and Morocco, still nursing a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old Lukaku's 68 goals are the most in Red Devils' history.

The Antwerp native returned to the Nerazzurri on loan for a second straight season, having failed to reintegrate into the Chelsea setup after a club-record £97.5 million transfer from Inter in the summer of 2021.

Lukaku has only made five appearances in all competitions for Inter this season and only two since August.

With Lukaku out, Martinez can choose from a forward corps that includes veteran Galatasaray striker Dries Mertens, Fenerbahce's Michy Batshuayi and youngsters Jeremy Doku and Lois Openda.

The manager confirmed that all other players in Belgium's camp are fit to play against Canda.

Roberto Martinez says Belgium has 25 fit players, except Romelu Lukaku. Says Eden Hazard is Belgium’s captain and has had a tough time getting minutes at Real Madrid. “We’re a better team with Eden Hazard in the locker room.” @TSN_Sports @TSNSoccer — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) November 22, 2022

