OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Sixth-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland rallied to eliminate Eugenie Bouchard of Canada 6-7 (7), 6-1, 6-4 Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Agel Open.

Additionally, fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina defeated 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu 7-5, 6-4. Kasatkina was playing her first match since losing in the first round of the U.S. Open and will next face Ekaterina Alexandrova in an all-Russian second round.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus upset eighth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-2.

American qualifiers Alycia Parks and Catherine McNally both advanced. Parks upset Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 7-6 (3) and McNally eased past Anna Blinkova 6-1, 6-2 at the indoor hardcourt event in the Czech eastern city of Ostrava.

