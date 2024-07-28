PARIS — Canadian women's soccer coach Bev Priestman has apologized to Canadians and players on the women's national team and says she will co-operate with FIFA's investigation into the drone spying scandal surrounding the team.

Here is the full statement:

I am absolutely heartbroken for the players, and I would like to apologise from the bottom of my heart for the impact this situation has had on all of them. I know how hard they have worked following a very difficult year in 2023, and that they are a group of people who care very much about sportsmanship and integrity. As the leader of the team on the field, I want to take accountability, and I plan to fully cooperate with the investigation.

To Canada, I am sorry. You have been my home and a country I have fallen in love with. I hope you will continue to support these extremely talented and hardworking players, to help them defy all odds and show their true character.

This program and team have allowed this country to reach the pinnacle of women’s soccer, and their winning of the gold medal was earned through sheer grit and determination, despite reports to the contrary. I fought with every ounce of my being to make this program better, much of which will never be known or understood. I wish I could say more, but I will refrain at this time, given the appeals process and the ongoing investigation.

In the meantime, I will be cheering from afar. CANXNT, go out today and show the world what you’re made of.