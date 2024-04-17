Bob Weeks Picks Six – RBC Heritage

The PGA Tour heads east to Hilton Head for the RBC Heritage, a signature event. That means a short field filled with the top players including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. The course is a short and tight so the power hitters won’t have any advantage this week. It will be the artists, not the mechanics who should prosper.

To Win

Scottie Scheffler +400

The main reason why Scheffler might not win this week is that he may have to withdraw to head home for the birth of his first child. Other than that, it’s hard to find fault with his game after his last four starts have produced three wins and a runner-up finish. He’s doing everything very well and another win is an easy bet.

Collin Morikawa +1800

Morikawa started the season off well with a tie for fifth at the Sentry and then fell into a funk. He broke from that last week with a tie for third at the Masters. The part of his game that led to this fine result was his iron play, usually his strength but up until Augusta has been week. He hit 46 of 56 fairways including 13 of 14 on Friday in the windstorm and was a perfect 14 for 14 on Saturday.

Top 10

Xander Schauffele +115

Not the best of odds, but Schauffele has done everything except win this season. He sits second in Strokes Gained: Total and has the third-best scoring average on the PGA Tour. He’s also 12th in Greens in Regulation and sixth in Scrambling, two categories that are necessary for a win. It is also first in three-putt avoidance with just five three putts in 558 holes ,

Corey Conners +320

One of the most accurate players off the tee and into the greens, Conners sits second on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation. He’s yet to miss a cut this year going 10 for 10 – including a tie for 38th in Augusta – but he’s also yet to have a top 10. This is the week he breaks through.

Top 20

Sahith Theegala +110

This is a bit of a hunch and not really as much about his recent form but Theegala is strong in some of the assets needed to play well at Harbourtown. He was driving it wall at the Masters, hitting 70 per cent of the fairways en route to a tie for 45th, and is 23rd in Greens in Regulation on the PGA Tour. He does have four top-10 finishes in 10 starts this season and finished tied for fifth here last year.

Shane Lowry +115

Lowry sits third in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green and is fifth in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green, which translates into lots of fairways, lots of greens. He has two top-five finishes and is coming off a tie for 43rd at the Masters. He’s six for six in cuts made at the RBC Heritage including a pair of third-place finishes.