MUNICH (AP) — Botic van de Zandschulp has another chance against defending champion Holger Rune in the final of the BMW Open after both players won their semifinals on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Rune saved all eight break points he faced to beat Australia’s Christopher O’Connell 6-3, 6-2. The Danish star has never lost a set at the Munich event.

Van de Zandschulp defeated the second-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6 (2) in their semifinal.

Fritz was attempting to reach his first tour-level final on clay but Van de Zandschulp saved four of the five break points he faced.

The Dutch player retired during the final last year with an aching chest.

