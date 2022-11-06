CALGARY — Canada's Brad Gushue won the first men's Pan Continental Curling Championship on Sunday with an 11-3 win over South Korea’s Byeongjin Jeong.

Gushue and his team from St. John's, N.L., scored two points in the opening end, four in the fourth and stole three in the fifth to dominate the final.

South Korea shook hands after eight ends. After a loss to the United States to start the tournament, Gushue won eight in a row en route to the title.

The World Curling Federation introduced the Pan Continental this year as a world championship qualifier for all countries outside of Europe.

Teams that finished in the top five secured 2023 world championship berths for their countries. The Canadian men have an automatic entry as the host country of the men's event in Ottawa.

Canada's Kerri Einarson was scheduled to play the United States for bronze on Sunday afternoon. Japan was to face South Korea for women's gold.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2022.