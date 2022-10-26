OHL: Kressler's four-point effort leads Firebirds to rout of Spirit

SAGINAW, Mich. — Braeden Kressler notched two goals and two assists as the Flint Firebirds toppled the Saginaw Spirit 7-2 Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Coulson Pitre scored once and added two assists for the Firebirds (6-5-0).

Gavin Hayes, Brennan Othmann, Kaden Pitre and Simon Slavicek also netted a goal apiece for Flint.

Michael Misa put Saginaw (5-5-1) on the board with 12 seconds left in the first period after being down 4-0.

Dean Loukus added the Spirit's other goal 6:42 into the final period to make it 5-2.

Will Cranley finished with 27 saves in the win and Tristan Lennox saved 16-of-23 shots for Saginaw.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.