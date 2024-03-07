The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) have promoted Sheldon Cassimy as the fourth head coach in franchise history, the team announced Thursday.

Cassimy has been a member of the Honey Badgers coaching staff since the CEBL Summer Series in 2020 under the guidance of Ryan Schmidt and Antoine Broxsie. Cassimy served as an associate head coach last season with the Honey Badgers, in addition to stepping in as head coach in three games in place of Broxsie who was assigned to the Cleveland Cavaliers for NBA Summer League.

“We have built something incredibly special as an organization in five short years. I am excited for the challenge of carrying that torch” said Cassimy. “I am grateful to be in this position and can’t wait to get to work with our players and coaching staff starting with training camp.”

“Sheldon (Cassimy) has been a valued member of our coaching staff from day one,” said Jermaine Anderson, general manager and vice president of basketball operations. “Sheldon served under two coaches that are currently coaching for their respective teams in the NBA, and helped us win our first championship in franchise history serving as our lead assistant. The league has provided countless opportunities for domestic players, coaches and front office personnel to develop, learn and hone their craft. I know that he will take full advantage of the opportunity and help our players develop on and off the court.”

Currently a lead assistant coach with the McMaster University Men’s Basketball team, Cassimy has helped lead the Maurenders to continued success over his three years with the program. McMaster finished third in the Ontario University Athletics Central division with a 12-10 record this season, falling to Queens University in the OUA Quarterfinals.

Cassimy made his professional head coaching debut June 30, 2022 when Honey Badgers head coach Ryan Schmidt was forced to miss a game and Cassimy stepped in to guide the team to a 95-76 victory over the Guelph Nighthawks. Last season he filled in for Broxsie when the Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach was assigned to be with the Cavs during NBA Summer League.

Cassimy also led the Honey Badgers at the 2023 Basketball Champions League Americas in the group stage, and was on the sidelines for the club’s first game in Brampton at the CAA Centre on February 7 against Real Estelí from Nicaragua.

Previous to joining the CEBL, Cassimy spent time as a lead skill development coach at the Canada Basketball Training Centre from 2017 until 2019. Cassimy also was an assistant coach at Ryerson University in 2016, and in 2014 with the University of Toronto.

Cassimy attended Burnam University, where he played basketball and helped lead the team to four consecutive conference championships, while obtaining a degree in Health and Wellness.

With the CEBL free agency window officially open, the Honey Badgers will look to improve on last year’s 8-12 regular season record, starting with the season opener May 24 when the Niagara River Lions visit the CAA Centre.

More information about the Brampton Honey Badgers can be found at honeybadgers.ca and @HoneyBadgersCan on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook.