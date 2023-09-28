Roger McQueen scored twice for the Brandon Wheat Kings in a 4-3 win Wednesday over the visiting Prince Albert Raiders in the Western Hockey League.

The Moose Jaw Warriors doubled the Regina Pats 4-2 in the other lone game on the WHL schedule.

Carter Klippenstein and Nolan Flamand also scored for Brandon (2-0-1) with goalie Ethan Eskit stopping 27 shots for the win.

Oli Chenier, Grady Martin and Krzysztof Macias scored for Prince Albert (1-2-0). Raiders goalie Max Hildebrand made 28 saves in the loss.

Aso Wednesday, the WHL announced a 25-game suspension to Victoria Royals forward Alex Edwards for checking Everett Silvertips defenceman Dexter Whittle during the second period of Saturday's game.

Edwards was assessed a match penalty for intent to injure on the play, in which he drove Whittle into the end boards.

The WHL said a pair of suspensions to Edwards last season factored into the discipline. He's eligible to return to the Royals lineup Dec. 1.

MOOSE JAW WARRIORS 4, REGINA PATS 2

Warriors goalie Jackson Unger made 34 saves and winger Eric Alarie had a goal and an assist for Moose Jaw (1-2-0). Jagger Firkus, Atley Calvert and Lynden Lakovic also scored for the visiting Warriors.

Taylor Howe had a goal and an assist for the Pats (2-1). Tye Spencer also scored with goalie Kelton Pyne stopping 23 shots in the loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.