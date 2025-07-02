The Brantford Bulldogs selected 7-foot, 273-pound defenceman Alexander Karmanov with the 172nd overall selection in the 2025 CHL Import Draft on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old blueliner has a scholarship to Penn State University for 2027, according to multiple reports.

He played Triple-A for 16U Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season. He had 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points in 35 games split across two levels last season.

Karmanov, a native of Moldova, would also be eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft. Zdeno Chara currently holds the record as the tallest ever NHL player at six-foot-nine.