The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Monday with Brazil facing Korea Republic in Round of 16 action.

You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

With their spot in the Round of 16 already secure, Brazil dropped their final Group G game to Cameroon, but still finished atop the table due to a superior goal difference than Switzerland.

The five-time FIFA World Cup champions had already progressed to the knockout stages thanks to a 1-0 victory over the Swiss on Matchday 2 and an opening 2-0 win against Serbia.

Brazil has reached the quarterfinals at every men’s World Cup tournament since 1994.

All tournament long, TSN is delivering fans unique multi-language broadcasts of the FIFA World Cup. Experience play-by-play commentary voiced in the official languages of the competing teams. Stream these multi-language feeds on TSN.ca/TSN App.

Hwang Hee-chan’s stoppage time marker sent Korea Republic into the Round of 16, though they had to survive an agonizing last five minutes of their 2-1 victory over Portugal and hope the result of the yet to be completed Uruguay-Ghana game remained in their favour, which it did.

They advanced to the knockout round due to scoring two more goals than Uruguay, a team they played to a scoreless draw in their opening match.

Korea Republic last made it out of the group stage at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs. Korea Republic

You can watch Brazil vs. Korea Republic, along with every game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Mon., Dec. 5

Pregame Start Time: Noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 1:45 a.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT.

Where to watch: TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Full Broadcast schedule can be found here.