The Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars continue to grind away in trade talks with the San Jose Sharks regarding defenceman Brent Burns, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports there is a large trade gap between the Stars and Sharks, though things could change quicky.

LeBrun reports both teams' desire to add Burns stems from replacing holes on the right side of their blueline. The Hurricanes traded defenceman Tony DeAngelo to the Philadelphia Flyers last week while John Klingberg is set to test the open market Wednesday.

On Tuesday's edition of Insider Trading, LeBrun said Burns could be dealt by the end of the week.

"It is possible he gets dealt by the end of the week, is what I was told today. Two teams that I know have expressed some interest are the Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes. It’s important to know that Brent Burns is 37 and has three more years left on his deal at $8 million AAV. He has almost a full no-movement clause except for three teams that he can be dealt to without consent, in other words, three teams you’d want to go to, and I believe that Dallas and Carolina are among those three teams. Now, Carolina has to replace Tony DeAngelo on the right side and Dallas is going to have to replace John Klingberg, who is going to market. The Hurricanes are looking at other options, which includes Jeff Petry, so we’ll see how all of this plays out over the coming days," he said.

According to Capfriendly, Dallas currently has just under $18 million in cap space with 19 players under contract for next season. The Hurricanes have $19.4 million in space, but have only 14 players signed for 2022-23.

Burns, 37, has three years remaining on the eight-year, $64 million contract he signed to stay with the Sharks in November of 2016. Carrying a cap hit of $8 million, Burns turned in 10 goals and 44 assists in 82 games last season.

Burns began his career with the Minnesota Wild but has spent the past 11 seasons of his career with the Sharks.