LOS ANGELES -- — Bridget Carleton scored 16 points, Dorka Juhasz added 15 and the short-handed Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 82-67 on Tuesday night.

Minnesota (16-6) has won seven straight games in Los Angeles and 13 of the last 14 meetings with the Sparks overall.

Minnesota took control early by making 11 of its first 16 shots, with points from nine players, while Los Angeles was 3 of 12 from the field. The Lynx led 51-35 at halftime after shooting 54%, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range.

Alissa Pili gave Minnesota a 25-point lead, 70-45, late in the third quarter.

Kayla McBride and Cecilia Zandalasini each scored 11 points for Minnesota. Carleton made all four of her 3-point attempts to help Minnesota go 9 for 18, while Los Angeles was 3 for 20.

Napheesa Collier, the Lynx’s leading scorer and rebounder, did not play due to a foot injury.

Dearica Hamby led Los Angeles (5-17) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Azura Stevens, who made her season debut on Sunday, finished with nine points.

Hamby made a layup midway through the third quarter to reach 3,000 career points.

------

