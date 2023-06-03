The Buffalo Bandits defeated the Colorado Mammoth 13-4 Saturday night in front of the home fans to capture the NLL title in a deciding Game 3.

The Bandits jumped out to an early lead and held a 4-2 advantage at halftime. They pulled away in the third quarter and put a bow on things in the fourth, combining for nine goals over the final two quarters.

Josh Byrne scored four goals and Dhane Smith had seven assists for the Bandits in the win. On the flip side, Eli McLaughlin had two goals for Colorado.

