Buffalo’s Josh Byrne voted National Lacrosse League MVP
Buffalo Bandits forward Josh Byrne, the National Lacrosse League leader in points with 135, today was named the League’s Most Valuable Player for the 2023-24 regular season, edging Buffalo teammate Dhane Smith and Toronto Rock goaltender Nick Rose for the annual award.
Byrne, Smith and the Bandits travel to NLL Rookie of the Year Alex Simmons and the Albany FireWolves tonight for Game 1 of the 2024 NLL Finals presented by AXIA Time at MVP Arena in Albany (7 p.m. ET, TSN, TSN+).
With Byrne’s win, the Bandits have now won two of the past three NLL MVP Awards (Smith, 2022), propelling them to the NLL Finals for three consecutive seasons.
Byrne, who was also named the League’s Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday, led the NLL in points with 135, placing third in goals (53) and second in assists (82). He surpassed the career 200 goals and 400 points marks while helping the Bandits win six of their last seven games to earn the No. 4 seed in the NLL Playoffs in defense of their 2023-24 title. It is the first MVP award for the sixth-year performer.
The All-NLL First and Second Teams were determined by the top vote-getters in each position-based award, and are comprised of six individuals per team consisting of two forwards, one transition player, two defensemen, and one goaltender:
2023-24 All-NLL First Team:
- Josh Byrne, forward, Buffalo Bandits (MVP and Offensive Player of the Year)
- Jeff Teat, forward, New York Riptide
- Ryan Dilks, defense, Vancouver Warriors (Defensive Player of the Year)
- Mitch de Snoo, defense, Toronto Rock
- Jake Withers, transition, Halifax Thunderbirds (Transition Player of the Year)
- Nick Rose, goaltender, Toronto Rock (Goaltender of the Year)
2023-24 All-NLL Second Team:
- Dhane Smith, forward, Buffalo Bandits
- Connor Fields, forward, Rochester Knighthawks
- Brad Kri, defense, Toronto Rock
- Kyle Rubisch, defense, San Diego Seals
- Ian MacKay, transition, Buffalo Bandits
- Doug Jamieson, goaltender, Albany FireWolves
Below are the all-time winners of the NLL Most Valuable Player Award
- 2024 – Josh Byrne, Buffalo Bandits
- 2023 – Christian Del Bianco, Calgary Roughnecks
- 2022 – Dhane Smith, Buffalo Bandits
- 2020 – Shayne Jackson, Georgia Swarm
- 2019 – Dane Dobbie, Calgary Roughnecks
- 2018 – Mark Matthews, Saskatchewan Rush
- 2017 – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm
- 2016 – Dhane Smith, Buffalo Bandits
- 2015 – Shawn Evans, Calgary Roughnecks
- 2014 – Cody Jamieson, Rochester Knighthawks
- 2013 – Shawn Evans, Calgary Roughnecks
- 2012 – John Grant Jr., Colorado Mammoth
- 2011 – Jeff Shattler, Calgary Roughnecks
- 2010 – Casey Powell, Orlando Titans
- 2009 – Dan Dawson, Boston Blazers
- 2008 – Athan Iannucci, Philadelphia Wings
- 2007 – John Grant Jr., Rochester Knighthawks
- 2006 – Steve Dietrich, Buffalo Bandits
- 2005 – Colin Doyle, Toronto Rock
- 2004 – Jim Veltman, Toronto Rock
- 2003 – Gary Gait, Colorado Mammoth
- 2002 – Paul Gait, Washington Power
- 2001 – John Tavares, Buffalo Bandits
- 2000 – John Tavares, Buffalo Bandits
- 1999 – Gary Gait, Baltimore Thunder
- 1998 – Gary Gait, Baltimore Thunder
- 1997 – Gary Gait, Philadelphia Wings
- 1996 – Gary Gait, Philadelphia Wings
- 1995 – Gary Gait, Philadelphia Wings
- 1994 – John Tavares, Buffalo Bandits
2023-24 NLL Awards announcement schedule and summary:
Monday, May 13
- Executive of the Year – John Catalano, President and Chief Executive Officer, Halifax Thunderbirds
- Tom Borrelli Award (Media Person of the Year) – Adam Levi, NLL.com, Inside Lacrosse
Tuesday, May 14
- Sportsmanship Award – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm
- Teammate of the Year (via NLLPA) – Zack Greer, Las Vegas Desert Dogs
Wednesday, May 15
- Les Bartley Award (Coach of the Year) – Glenn Clark, Albany FireWolves
- General Manager of the Year – Glenn Clark, Albany FireWolves
Thursday, May 16
- Offensive Player of the Year – Josh Byrne, Buffalo Bandits
- Defensive Player of the Year – Ryan Dilks, Vancouver Warriors
- Transition Player of the Year – Jake Withers, Halifax Thunderbirds
- Goaltender of the Year – Nick Rose, Toronto Rock
Friday, May 17
- Rookie of the Year – Alex Simmons, Albany FireWolves
- 2023-24 All-Rookie Team:
- Alex Simmons, forward, Albany FireWolves (Rookie of the Year)
- Owen Grant, transition, Vancouver Warriors
- Callum Jones, defense, New York Riptide
- Tye Kurtz, forward, Albany FireWolves
- Brayden Laity, defense, Vancouver Warriors
- Thomas McConvey, forward, Rochester Knighthawks
Finalists for each award, announced last week, as well as selection criteria can be found here.