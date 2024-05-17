Buffalo’s Josh Byrne voted National Lacrosse League MVP

Buffalo Bandits forward Josh Byrne, the National Lacrosse League leader in points with 135, today was named the League’s Most Valuable Player for the 2023-24 regular season, edging Buffalo teammate Dhane Smith and Toronto Rock goaltender Nick Rose for the annual award.

Byrne, Smith and the Bandits travel to NLL Rookie of the Year Alex Simmons and the Albany FireWolves tonight for Game 1 of the 2024 NLL Finals presented by AXIA Time at MVP Arena in Albany (7 p.m. ET, TSN, TSN+).

With Byrne’s win, the Bandits have now won two of the past three NLL MVP Awards (Smith, 2022), propelling them to the NLL Finals for three consecutive seasons.

Byrne, who was also named the League’s Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday, led the NLL in points with 135, placing third in goals (53) and second in assists (82). He surpassed the career 200 goals and 400 points marks while helping the Bandits win six of their last seven games to earn the No. 4 seed in the NLL Playoffs in defense of their 2023-24 title. It is the first MVP award for the sixth-year performer.

The All-NLL First and Second Teams were determined by the top vote-getters in each position-based award, and are comprised of six individuals per team consisting of two forwards, one transition player, two defensemen, and one goaltender:

2023-24 All-NLL First Team:

Josh Byrne , forward, Buffalo Bandits (MVP and Offensive Player of the Year)

, forward, Buffalo Bandits (MVP and Offensive Player of the Year) Jeff Teat , forward, New York Riptide

, forward, New York Riptide Ryan Dilks, defense, Vancouver Warriors (Defensive Player of the Year)

defense, Vancouver Warriors (Defensive Player of the Year) Mitch de Snoo , defense, Toronto Rock

, defense, Toronto Rock Jake Withers , transition, Halifax Thunderbirds (Transition Player of the Year)

, transition, Halifax Thunderbirds (Transition Player of the Year) Nick Rose, goaltender, Toronto Rock (Goaltender of the Year)

2023-24 All-NLL Second Team :

Dhane Smith , forward, Buffalo Bandits

, forward, Buffalo Bandits Connor Fields , forward, Rochester Knighthawks

, forward, Rochester Knighthawks Brad Kri , defense, Toronto Rock

, defense, Toronto Rock Kyle Rubisch , defense, San Diego Seals

, defense, San Diego Seals Ian MacKay , transition, Buffalo Bandits

, transition, Buffalo Bandits Doug Jamieson, goaltender, Albany FireWolves

Below are the all-time winners of the NLL Most Valuable Player Award

2024 – Josh Byrne, Buffalo Bandits

2023 – Christian Del Bianco, Calgary Roughnecks

2022 – Dhane Smith, Buffalo Bandits

2020 – Shayne Jackson, Georgia Swarm

2019 – Dane Dobbie, Calgary Roughnecks

2018 – Mark Matthews, Saskatchewan Rush

2017 – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm

2016 – Dhane Smith, Buffalo Bandits

2015 – Shawn Evans, Calgary Roughnecks

2014 – Cody Jamieson, Rochester Knighthawks

2013 – Shawn Evans, Calgary Roughnecks

2012 – John Grant Jr., Colorado Mammoth

2011 – Jeff Shattler, Calgary Roughnecks

2010 – Casey Powell, Orlando Titans

2009 – Dan Dawson, Boston Blazers

2008 – Athan Iannucci, Philadelphia Wings

2007 – John Grant Jr., Rochester Knighthawks

2006 – Steve Dietrich, Buffalo Bandits

2005 – Colin Doyle, Toronto Rock

2004 – Jim Veltman, Toronto Rock

2003 – Gary Gait, Colorado Mammoth

2002 – Paul Gait, Washington Power

2001 – John Tavares, Buffalo Bandits

2000 – John Tavares, Buffalo Bandits

1999 – Gary Gait, Baltimore Thunder

1998 – Gary Gait, Baltimore Thunder

1997 – Gary Gait, Philadelphia Wings

1996 – Gary Gait, Philadelphia Wings

1995 – Gary Gait, Philadelphia Wings

1994 – John Tavares, Buffalo Bandits

2023-24 NLL Awards announcement schedule and summary:



Monday, May 13

Executive of the Year – John Catalano, President and Chief Executive Officer, Halifax Thunderbirds

Tom Borrelli Award (Media Person of the Year) – Adam Levi, NLL.com, Inside Lacrosse



Tuesday, May 14

Sportsmanship Award – Lyle Thompson, Georgia Swarm

Teammate of the Year (via NLLPA) – Zack Greer, Las Vegas Desert Dogs



Wednesday, May 15

Les Bartley Award (Coach of the Year) – Glenn Clark, Albany FireWolves

General Manager of the Year – Glenn Clark, Albany FireWolves



Thursday, May 16

Offensive Player of the Year – Josh Byrne, Buffalo Bandits

Defensive Player of the Year – Ryan Dilks, Vancouver Warriors

Transition Player of the Year – Jake Withers, Halifax Thunderbirds

Goaltender of the Year – Nick Rose, Toronto Rock

Friday, May 17

Rookie of the Year – Alex Simmons, Albany FireWolves

2023-24 All-Rookie Team:

Alex Simmons, forward, Albany FireWolves (Rookie of the Year)

Owen Grant, transition, Vancouver Warriors

Callum Jones, defense, New York Riptide

Tye Kurtz, forward, Albany FireWolves

Brayden Laity, defense, Vancouver Warriors

Thomas McConvey, forward, Rochester Knighthawks

Finalists for each award, announced last week, as well as selection criteria can be found here.