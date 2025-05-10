MONCTON - Juraj Pekarcik had a goal and assist to lead the Moncton Wildcats past the visiting Rimouski Oceanic 4-1 on Saturday in the opening game of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League final.

Markus Vidicek, Vincent Collard and Preston Lounsbury had the other goals for the Wildcats, who outshot the Oceanic 38-14. Goaltender Mathis Rousseau stopped 13 shots for the hosts.

Maxime Collard had the lone goal for Rimouski, while Mathis Langevin made 34 saves.

The Wildcats went 2-for-3 on the power play, while the Oceanic were 0-for-1.

The Wildcats led 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

The best-of-seven championship series continues Sunday in Moncton before heading to Rimouski, Que., for the third and fourth games on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2025.