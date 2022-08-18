The Flames are different, but will they be better?

The Calgary Flames have traded forward Sean Monahan to the Montreal Canadiens, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston. The move helps clear cap space for Nazem Kadri, who is finalizing a seven-year deal with the Flames.

He has one season remaining on a seven-year, $44.62 million contract he signed in 2016. His cap hit for the 2022-23 season is $6.375 million.

Monahan, 27, played 65 games last season, scoring eight goals and adding 15 assists. The Brampton, Ont. native has scored 212 goals and 462 points in 656 career NHL games, all with the Flames. Calgary initially selected Monahan sixth overall in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Monahan underwent right hip surgery in early April, ending the lowest-scoring season of his career early. Monahan has missed 39 games over the past two seasons due to surgeries on both the right and left sides of his hip.

Earlier on Thursday, TSN Hockey insider Darren Dreger reported that Kadri and the Flames were in the process of finalizing a seven-year contract. The 31-year-old Kadri, who will turn 32 in October, scored 28 goals and had a career-high 87 points in 71 games with the Colorado Avalanche last season. He was a key contributor in the team's Stanley Cup run, scoring seven goals and adding eight assists in 16 playoff contests.

