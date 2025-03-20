Calgary Hitmen goaltender Daniel Hauser became the Western Hockey League's all-time winningest goaltender after his team defeated the Red Deer Rebels 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Hauser, 21, collected career win No. 123, surpassing Saskatoon Blades goaltender Nolan Maier's mark set in April of 2022.

"It feels awesome," Hauser said after the game. "I could stand here for hours listing the people I can thank for putting me in this position. I'm super grateful for this team, this organization, and every team I've been on in the past.

"To share [the record] with this group -- these guys play so well in front of me every night. They made it special for me tonight and it was awesome."

Hauser was acquired by the Hitmen from the Wenatchee Wild prior to the CHL trade deadline on Jan. 2 in exchange for forwards Maxim Muranov, and Mason Moe, goaltender Mark Djomo, and two draft picks.

The 5-foot-11 netminder played parts three seasons with the Winnipeg Ice, before the franchise moved to Wenatchee prior to the 2023-24 campaign. He played parts of two seasons in Wenatchee before the trade to Calgary.

Hauser has a career 123-36-9 record with a .910 save percentage and 2.59 goals-against average in 175 career WHL games split between the Wild franchise and the Hitmen.

The Chestermere, Alta., native announced in November that he plans to play for the University of Wisconsin next season in the NCAA.

Calgary has a 44-16-6 record and are tied for top spot in the Central Division and Eastern Conference with the Medicine Hat Tigers with two games remaining in the season.