Calgary Surge re-sign guard Stef Smith

The Calgary Surge have re-signed Stef Smith for the 2024 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Smith served as point guard in the Calgary Surge’s inaugural season. He started in 21 games and averaged 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 30.1 minutes per game. This was his second season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), after receiving his professional start with the Guelph Nighthawks, where he averaged 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 17.6 minutes in 16 games played.

“Bringing Stef Smith back to Calgary was a priority of ours. He has become one of the most dominant guards in our league and arguably the best clutch shot maker period,” said Surge General Manager Shane James. “He was our backbone and we relied on him to lead our team both on and off the court. I expect nothing but another phenomenal year from Stef given his growth as a professional over the last two years.”

Throughout the CEBL offseason, the Ajax native played in Orléans, France where he averaged 16.8 points, 3.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 26 minutes in 23 games played with the Orléans Loiret Basket.

“I am really excited to be back for year two in Calgary,” said Stef Smith. “I am looking forward to building on our success from last year with one goal in mind – winning a championship.”

Smith also played professionally for the KK Kolubara LA 2003 in the Basketball League of Serbia, where he averaged 23 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 32 minutes in 13 games.

Fans can now purchase tickets to the team’s season opener at the Scotiabank Saddledome at www.calgarysurge.ca/surge2thedome.