Calgary Surge sign Malcolm Duvivier

The Calgary Surge have signed Malcolm Duvivier for the 2024 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Duvivier is no stranger to the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), having signed as a free agent with the Fraser Valley Bandits (now Vancouver Bandits) in 2020. He called Vancouver home until the end of the 2023 season, where he averaged 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 25 minutes in 16 games played.

“Malcolm is a veteran in this league now. He brings experience and leadership to our team, while being a versatile and tenacious defender that can disrupt the opposing team’s offensive flow. He can also play-make at a high level and make big shots,” said Surge General Manager Shane James. “He is a guy we’ve had our eyes on the last few years, and we are excited to finally have him on our side.”

Duvivier has played 150 games professionally, averaging 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in Canada and overseas: including in Finland, France, in the Basketball Champions League of Americas and in the CEBL.

“I have been in this league for a long time and each year is as exciting as the next,” said Duvivier. “I am thrilled to discover a new city, meet my new teammates and get to work.”

Fans can now purchase tickets to the team’s season opener at the Scotiabank Saddledome at www.calgarysurge.ca/surge2thedome.